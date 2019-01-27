Farm Ireland
Top brands gear up for machinery exhibition

The new Mega and Merlo are just two of the highlights on show at the FTMTA event in Punchestown

Hardi's new Mega sprayer will be unveiled on the IAM stand at the FTMTA Machinery Show
Derek Casey

Derek Casey

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2019 is now just two weeks away and takes place at Punchestown Racecourse near Naas on February 7, 8 and 9. Everything from tractors, combines, sprayers, silage machinery and ploughs will be on show. It's a great chance to get up to speed with the latest kit if you are thinking of buying this year.

Over the coming weeks in the build-up to the show, I will be previewing some of the main stands that punters will be looking to check out.

IAM focus on sprayers and feeders

Kilkenny based machinery importer and distributor, IAM Agricultural Machinery, will be displaying their latest machinery offerings at this year's FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2019. IAM will be located on Stand 360, Pavilion 3.

According to Sales and Business Manager Pat Kenny, over the three-day event IAM will have industry experts on hand from each of their franchises to talk to potential customers and answer any technical questions they may have.

Brands on show include Strautmann, Hardi, Rabe, Bomford Turner and Gregoire Besson, with the latest products and innovations from each on display. Hardi continues to push the boundaries with sprayer technology and the launch of the new Mega in Ireland is no exception. It offers unparalleled spec on a mounted sprayer with the advantage of fast maneuverability and easier driving on hill sides and smaller fields.

The Merlo TF35.7-115 Turbofarmer is pitched as a versatile telehandler proven in winter feeding, silage harvesting and more
The Mega is available with 1,800 and 2,200 litre tank size. Boom widths range from 21m to 28m with different hydraulic features. The Mega will be fitted with Hardi's fully ISOBUS ready electronics, meaning easy connection to ISOBUS compatible tractors.

Hardi will also be represented at the FTMTA Punchestown Show by the new Navigator Delta Force, with 24m booms. Launched in 2018, this machine marked the start of a new boom series which fulfils farming demand for flexibility in boom widths, high speed performance, narrow transport width and superior robustness.

IAM are also distributors of the Strautmann range of diet feeders and will have the firm's new Verti-Mix 1201 on display. This machine features a large loading capacity of 12m³in combination with a low overall height. It is designed to allow feeding in restricted spaces or loading with tractor loaders.

Merlo the star for McHale Plant

The position of importance Merlo holds within the McHale Plant Sales model mix will be underlined at the FTMTA Show. Featured units will be a TF35.7-115 Turbofarmer model, displayed alongside a P27.6 Plus unit from the compact end of the Merlo model spectrum. Aimed at agricultural contractors and farm owners alike, the TF35.7-115 Turbofarmer is pitched as a versatile telehandler proven in winter feeding, silage harvesting and other farming applications.

Equipped with a tractor-like rear pick-up hitch attachment, it bridges the gap between tractor and general farmyard load carrier, its other attributes including a seven-metre boom reach and suitable headstock for all types of farming attachments.

Amongst the standout features of the Merlo P27.6 Plus is its full size cabin with compact dimensions - measuring just 1,840cm wide and 1,920cm high - making it suitable to handle a wide range of applications. Its 6.1 metre reach, 2.7 tonne lifting capacity and maximum road speed of 40Km/h make it one of the most versatile machines in its class.

With their factory-to-buyer supply chain arrangement, McHale Plant Sales has set new targets for the Italian-made range in terms of Irish market expectations. Sales Director John O'Brien said: "More deal-focused, our aim is to raise Merlo sales to levels that better replicate the brand's position in other European and North American markets."

