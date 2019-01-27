Top brands gear up for machinery exhibition

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2019 is now just two weeks away and takes place at Punchestown Racecourse near Naas on February 7, 8 and 9. Everything from tractors, combines, sprayers, silage machinery and ploughs will be on show. It's a great chance to get up to speed with the latest kit if you are thinking of buying this year.

Over the coming weeks in the build-up to the show, I will be previewing some of the main stands that punters will be looking to check out.

IAM focus on sprayers and feeders

Kilkenny based machinery importer and distributor, IAM Agricultural Machinery, will be displaying their latest machinery offerings at this year's FTMTA Farm Machinery Show 2019. IAM will be located on Stand 360, Pavilion 3.

According to Sales and Business Manager Pat Kenny, over the three-day event IAM will have industry experts on hand from each of their franchises to talk to potential customers and answer any technical questions they may have.

Brands on show include Strautmann, Hardi, Rabe, Bomford Turner and Gregoire Besson, with the latest products and innovations from each on display. Hardi continues to push the boundaries with sprayer technology and the launch of the new Mega in Ireland is no exception. It offers unparalleled spec on a mounted sprayer with the advantage of fast maneuverability and easier driving on hill sides and smaller fields.

The Merlo TF35.7-115 Turbofarmer is pitched as a versatile telehandler proven in winter feeding, silage harvesting and more

The Mega is available with 1,800 and 2,200 litre tank size. Boom widths range from 21m to 28m with different hydraulic features. The Mega will be fitted with Hardi's fully ISOBUS ready electronics, meaning easy connection to ISOBUS compatible tractors.

Hardi will also be represented at the FTMTA Punchestown Show by the new Navigator Delta Force, with 24m booms. Launched in 2018, this machine marked the start of a new boom series which fulfils farming demand for flexibility in boom widths, high speed performance, narrow transport width and superior robustness.