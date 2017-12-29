These Irish rakes have been tested in the world's most difficult conditions

McHale rakes have been tested in the world's most difficult conditions in order to deliver a machine which is efficient and reliable in all terrain.

James Heanue, Irish sales manager explained; "We are an Irish company and do a lot of product testing here from which we get a lot of good feedback. This allows us to develop heavy duty products suitable for heavy Irish crops. We had a number of rakes out with customers over the last two seasons and the feedback has been excellent, customers liked the heavy duty build quality and also the unique McHale features."

The McHale R 62-72 rake is an ideal machine for those who want to get the best fodder by delivering an aerated swath. The rakes deliver an ideal swath for high output baling or harvesting. The pivoting headstock couples into the tractor linkage arms and controls the steering system. The drive line flows through a wide angle gearbox to the individual rotors. Each rotor on the McHale centre delivery rake picks the crop only once and places it in a loose aerated swath. The rotors on the McHale centre delivery rake are suspended centrally and both rotors operate at equal ground pressures across the working width. The suspension system allows the rotors to follow all ground contours regardless of the terrain.

McHale centre delivery rakes are powerful but gentle on the crop, delivering the perfect row. The twin rotor centre delivery is equipped with a height adjustment indicator so tine height can be adjusted easily. The tines on each tine arm guarantees the cleanest sweep delivering uncontaminated fodder into the row. The tine movement can be adjusted allowing the operator to adjust the cam angle which in turn adjusts when the tine releases the crop to cater for different crop conditions.