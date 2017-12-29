Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 30 December 2017

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

These Irish rakes have been tested in the world's most difficult conditions

 

McHale is adding to its growing grass portfolio with a new rake line
McHale is adding to its growing grass portfolio with a new rake line
Derek Casey

Derek Casey

McHale rakes have been tested in the world's most difficult conditions in order to deliver a machine which is efficient and reliable in all terrain.

James Heanue, Irish sales manager explained; "We are an Irish company and do a lot of product testing here from which we get a lot of good feedback. This allows us to develop heavy duty products suitable for heavy Irish crops. We had a number of rakes out with customers over the last two seasons and the feedback has been excellent, customers liked the heavy duty build quality and also the unique McHale features."

The McHale R 62-72 rake is an ideal machine for those who want to get the best fodder by delivering an aerated swath. The rakes deliver an ideal swath for high output baling or harvesting. The pivoting headstock couples into the tractor linkage arms and controls the steering system. The drive line flows through a wide angle gearbox to the individual rotors. Each rotor on the McHale centre delivery rake picks the crop only once and places it in a loose aerated swath.

The rotors on the McHale centre delivery rake are suspended centrally and both rotors operate at equal ground pressures across the working width. The suspension system allows the rotors to follow all ground contours regardless of the terrain.

McHale centre delivery rakes are powerful but gentle on the crop, delivering the perfect row. The twin rotor centre delivery is equipped with a height adjustment indicator so tine height can be adjusted easily.

The tines on each tine arm guarantees the cleanest sweep delivering uncontaminated fodder into the row. The tine movement can be adjusted allowing the operator to adjust the cam angle which in turn adjusts when the tine releases the crop to cater for different crop conditions.

The new rake offers a number of different working widths from 6.2 to 7.2 meters.

The variable working width is adjusted hydraulically by the telescoping arms from the tractor seat. The R 62-72 can be used to combine multiple mower rows or to row up grass which is left on the flat.

Also Read

For transport, the rotors are folded up and they move down into a locking position which delivers a transport height under four metres. As a result, tine arms do not need to be removed for transport.

The rake is designed to deliver a tight turning movement and high output. The low-maintenance steering system is effective in even the tightest turns.

Once at the field the crop deflector moves automatically into the working position as the rake is being folded down.

The axle and wheel configuration protects the swath ensuring the cleanest possible crop is delivered into the swath. McHale rakes are specifically designed to deliver high headland clearance.

The rake is equipped as standard with 380/55 -17 wide tyres which give excellent stability on the road while minimising compaction in the field. The transport running gear is approved for 40 km/h.

Each rotor is also equipped with centralised grease blocks to facilitate easy maintenance and cam adjustment to change when the tines release the crop depending on working conditions.

Mr Heanue is optimistic about the machine's prospects.

"I feel it will be well accepted, the machines we have out have performed well. Some customers have heard that we have some rakes out and I have been getting a lot of calls about availability for next season."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

German manufacturer Claas unveiled a number of new products even before the main crowds arrived on Monday morning. Among them was the Terra Trac system fitted to a Jaguar forage harvester and an Axion tractor.

Agritechnica - the latest in machinery technology draws crowds of...
New Holland's powerful new FR920

Heavy duty - New Holland has unveiled a powerful new flagship model for...

Watch: These ag science students learn how to drive hands free
Image: Bailieboro Garda Station

Gardai appeal for information on stolen John Deere tractor
Image: Meath Crime Prevention

Warning as tech-savvy thieves steal another jeep without keys
Before: The small power harrow has just finished its tenth season.

Before and after: Power harrow gets some winter TLC
Diesel engines are designed to run at a temperature of 80 - 85oC and need a few minutes before performing at their best.

True grit - How to help your tractor survive winter


Top Stories

A new calf shed.

'Six months after getting a loan for a tractor and shed, I lost my job. What...
Stock picture

'Check your sheds': Farmer increases reward for information on...
Stock image

'My father is a danger to himself and the farm, what can I do?'
Denis Vaughan on his farm in Cork.

'There's no harm in earning a cheque or two off-farm'
Bryan Davis from Solar Pump Solutions was the Young Innovator and Overall Innovation Arena awards winner. Photo: Gerry Mooney

How this young entrepreneur was a double winner for his ideas
Forestry planting by non-farming investors is on the rise

Lack of forest planting may scupper our hopes of hitting climate change...
Quinns have already trialled the product with a local farmer and the results were very positive.

Farmers try out new miscanthus bedding as straw prices soar