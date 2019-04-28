The tungsten-tough approach to tackling ploughing wear-and-tear

Do you ever wonder how machinery companies manage to make their wearing parts tough enough to withstand years of work in difficult soils?

Do you ever wonder how machinery companies manage to make their wearing parts tough enough to withstand years of work in difficult soils?

Pottinger engineers gave journalists an insight into this manufacturing process during the recent press trip to the company's manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic.

They outlined how the rate of wear that a machine part undergoes depends on the characteristics of the soil, the working speed and the working depth.

In terms of soil characteristics, the proportion of minerals such as quartz sand content, the compaction level and the water content are all decisive.

The higher the mineral content of the soil, the higher the rate of wear because mineral particles have a very abrasive effect on tillage tools.

As the effects of wear increase, the geometry of the tillage tools change for the worse as they become less efficient.

Cutting angle and the penetration of the implement becomes blunted which leads to increased power requirement and higher diesel consumption.

Pottinger now looks at different soil and operating conditions and offers three wear parts lines.