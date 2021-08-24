The first John Deere 8RX went on demo in Ireland this weekend. The 410hp behemoth comes with a price tag in the region of €400,000 and was put to the test for the first time on Sunday by Country Crest in north Dublin.

The 8RX being driven in North Co Dublin

The 8RX being driven in North Co Dublin

Michael Hanlon of Hanlon Machinery Ltd in Dundalk, which imported the tractor, admitted it’s “not everybody’s tractor”, describing it as a “very unique machine”, and said the price very much depends on the specification of the tractor.