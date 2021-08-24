Premium
The 410hp monster will cost around €400,000
The first John Deere 8RX went on demo in Ireland this weekend. The 410hp behemoth comes with a price tag in the region of €400,000 and was put to the test for the first time on Sunday by Country Crest in north Dublin.
Michael Hanlon of Hanlon Machinery Ltd in Dundalk, which imported the tractor, admitted it’s “not everybody’s tractor”, describing it as a “very unique machine”, and said the price very much depends on the specification of the tractor.
“I saw it before when it was launched, but it’s only when you see it in the field that you realise what you can do,” he said.
“We buried the harrow in the ground at 1,200 engine revs and it didn’t even drop a rev when it started moving, and he was halfway down the field before we realised it wasn’t even in four-wheel drive,” he laughed.
The machine comes with a 9l twin-turbo engine that will transport on the road at 40km/h and is equipped with AutoTrac and AutoSteer. It weighs in at 18t and is on wide-spacing tracks, which deliver 4.57sqm (49.2sq ft) of ground contact area.
“There is a very good turning circle in it because of the shape of the tracks. They can turn in under the tractor and, unlike conventional track machines, it doesn’t skuff the headlands,” Michael said.
Michael also highlighted that while AutoPower or AutoShift transmission is available, this model is equipped with an E23 transmission with 23 forward gears and 11 reverse.