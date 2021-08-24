Farming

The shape of tracks to come – John Deere 8RX gets first Irish demo

The 410hp monster will cost around €400,000

The John Deere 8RX tractor pulling a subsoiler. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand
Ciaran Hoey driving the 8RX Expand
The console Expand
A close-up of the tracks Expand
An aerial view Expand
View from above Expand
The 8RX being driven in North Co Dublin Expand

The John Deere 8RX tractor pulling a subsoiler. Photos: Damien Eagers

Ciaran Hoey driving the 8RX

The console

A close-up of the tracks

An aerial view

View from above

The 8RX being driven in North Co Dublin

Ciaran Moran

The first John Deere 8RX went on demo in Ireland this weekend. The 410hp behemoth comes with a price tag in the region of €400,000 and was put to the test for the first time on Sunday by Country Crest in north Dublin.

The 8RX being driven in North Co Dublin Expand

The 8RX being driven in North Co Dublin

Michael Hanlon of Hanlon Machinery Ltd in Dundalk, which imported the tractor, admitted it’s “not everybody’s tractor”, describing it as a “very unique machine”, and said the price very much depends on the specification of the tractor.

