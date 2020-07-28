The light light show

With the calendar for 2020 lacking any agricultural shows, machinery manufacturers are somewhat limited in options when it comes to getting the news of their innovations out to the customers.

Pottinger are never a company to stand still and with a list of new machines coming on stream this year, they have taken to regular announcements of product developments rather than save them all up for a major exhibition, as would have usually been the case in previous years.

The latest machines to be rolled out in front of us are a new selection of lightweight mowers and trailed rakes, both of which are aimed at the smaller operator without the budget of major contractors.

Novadisc Mowers

Here in Ireland, we are familiar with the heavy duty Novacat mower combinations, which are generally equipped with conditioners ready to deal with moist, leafy Irish grass.

The latest Novadisc combination range starts at 7.25m and this set-up may be powered by tractors from just 85hp upwards. Yet it is not the power that is always the limiting factor, but the weight of the tractor as well, and here the Novadisc machines score by not being constructed to carry a heavy conditioner.

However, Pottinger insist that it is neither feeble or ineffective as the cutter bar is carried at both ends to avoid distortion and apply an equal pressure across the width of the machine.

As to whether Irish agriculture is ready to totally abandon the mower-mounted conditioner in favour of tedding the cut crop, as is trending in the UK, only time will tell, but the advantages of not carrying a heavy power-sapping unit on the mower are quite numerous, including less stress on the rear end of lighter tractors.

This becomes even more desirable on uneven ground, an environment which is catered for on the Novadisc mowers by a 300 arc of vertical articulation. They will be available in Ireland for next spring.

Trailed Rakes

Pottinger's other provision for the farmer is a selection of rakes with working widths from 4.2m to 7.4m. Rakes of this size are nothing new to the company's portfolio, so the big news here is that they are trailed rather than mounted.

This once again allows their use by smaller tractors, which can handle a machine hitherto beyond their safe operating parameters.

There are two smaller single rotor models and two larger twin rotor units, all of which fold hydraulically from the cab and offer a 50cm ground clearance when turning at the headland.

Pottinger tell us that stability on slopes is of particular importance with the twin rotor models and it offers a wide axle model to cater for use on slopes.

For convenience, the single rotor models can be attached by either the drawbar or ring hitch thanks to the parallelogram design of the rotor's own drawbar.

New tedders add 'more flexibility'

A key element of making good silage is separating the water from the grass while still in the field. This not only encourages favourable fermentation, but will also ensure that less water is needlessly transported and handled.

Drying the crop ahead of a large harvester calls for an equally large tedder and Pöttinger have stepped up to the plate with its latest machine, a 17-metre unit with 16 rotors which follow ground contours, allowing the tines to cleanly move the crop without engaging with the soil.

Although the tedder will not be generally available until the 2021 season, an early example of the HIT 16.18 T has been demonstrated in Ireland by Pöttinger Sales Manager Ben Stokes, who believes it will find buyers amongst contractors and other large operators.

"Many contractors might be using two 11m machines," he says. "While not replacing them totally, it will add more flexibility and reduce the overall requirement for skilled staff."