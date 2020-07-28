Farming

Farming

The light light show

Pottinger launches new selection of mowers and rakes for smaller operators, writes Justin Roberts

Raking it in: The Novadisc mower
Single rotor rake

Raking it in: The Novadisc mower

Raking it in: The Novadisc mower

Single rotor rake

Single rotor rake

Raking it in: The Novadisc mower

With the calendar for 2020 lacking any agricultural shows, machinery manufacturers are somewhat limited in options when it comes to getting the news of their innovations out to the customers.

Pottinger are never a company to stand still and with a list of new machines coming on stream this year, they have taken to regular announcements of product developments rather than save them all up for a major exhibition, as would have usually been the case in previous years.

The latest machines to be rolled out in front of us are a new selection of lightweight mowers and trailed rakes, both of which are aimed at the smaller operator without the budget of major contractors.