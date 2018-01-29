Terror for drivers as bales fall off lorry onto motorway
A lorry driver is facing court following an incident on the M1 motorway last weekend.
Meath Traffic Unit attended an incident where an articulated lorry, which had a number of large square bales strapped down on top of loose grain in a tipper trailer.
According to Meath Gardai, the straps came loose and two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car.
Gardai also say that a following motorcyclist had a lucky escape when he drove across the remnants of the bale but managed to maintain control his bike.
The matter is understood to be under investigation and gardai have said the driver of the lorry is facing a court appearance for dangerous driving.
Gardai in Cork also recently warned those transporting fodder to be mindful of other road users.
Bandon Traffic Corps stopped a van as the trailer after it was found to be missing lights and the hay bail might not have reached its destination as it was not secured.
