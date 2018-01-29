Farm Ireland
Terror for drivers as bales fall off lorry onto motorway

Driver facing court as bales fall off top of lorry onto oncoming cars

Two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car. Images: Meath Crime Prevention.
FarmIreland Team

A lorry driver is facing court following an incident on the M1 motorway last weekend.

Meath Traffic Unit attended an incident where an articulated lorry, which had a number of large square bales strapped down on top of loose grain in a tipper trailer.

According to Meath Gardai, the straps came loose and two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car.

Gardai also say that a following motorcyclist had a lucky escape when he drove across the remnants of the bale but managed to maintain control his bike.

The matter is understood to be under investigation and gardai have said the driver of the lorry is facing a court appearance for dangerous driving.

Gardai in Cork also recently warned those transporting fodder to be mindful of other road users.

Bandon Traffic Corps stopped a van as the trailer after it was found to be missing lights and the hay bail might not have reached its destination as it was not secured.

Back in May, a tractor driver in Kildare was hit with fixed charge notice and penalty points when stopped by Gardai with an incredibly insecure load.

Gardai in Kildare say the tractor had an insecure load, no indicators, stop lights, tax, and no registration plates front or rear.

Other recent agri related road offences

Meanwhile, the issue of tachographs has also been highlighted by those in the agriculture community recently.

Recent legislation put a limit of 100km radius for tractors to travel from their base of operations.

Photo: Garda Siochana twitter
However, Farm Contractors Ireland (FCI) said recently that many modern tractors are required to transport machines and farm produce greater distances, where the use of a truck would not be practical or economical due to the relatively low value of the goods in transit, such as straw.

FCI is calling for this limit to be raised to 180km.

Image: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region
