Terror for drivers as bales fall off lorry onto motorway

Meath Traffic Unit attended an incident where an articulated lorry, which had a number of large square bales strapped down on top of loose grain in a tipper trailer.

According to Meath Gardai, the straps came loose and two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car.

Gardai also say that a following motorcyclist had a lucky escape when he drove across the remnants of the bale but managed to maintain control his bike.