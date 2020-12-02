Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Taxpayer monies 'lost' on slurry equipment farmers 'won't use' - Contractors claim

Since 2015 more than €23 million has been paid out in grant aid to 1,129 farmers to purchase slurry machinery Expand

Close

Since 2015 more than €23 million has been paid out in grant aid to 1,129 farmers to purchase slurry machinery

Since 2015 more than €23 million has been paid out in grant aid to 1,129 farmers to purchase slurry machinery

Since 2015 more than €23 million has been paid out in grant aid to 1,129 farmers to purchase slurry machinery

Claire Mc Cormack 

MILLIONS of euros in taxpayer money is being lost on Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) machines that “will not be used” by farmers, the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has warned. 

Since 2015 more than €23 million has been paid out in grant aid to 1,129 farmers to purchase slurry machinery under TAMS II, even though the latest Teagasc research has shown that just 3pc of slurry was spread through LESS equipment between 2016 and 2018.

With public consultation for the fourth review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme launched – which outlines that LESS slurry application “will be a requirement for all derogation farmers from 2020” to reduce nutrient loss and ammonia emissions – Michael Moroney, CEO of FCI, has raised serious doubts over the practicality and efficacy of this approach.

Privacy