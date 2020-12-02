Taxpayer monies 'lost' on slurry equipment farmers 'won't use' - Contractors claim

MILLIONS of euros in taxpayer money is being lost on Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) machines that “will not be used” by farmers, the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has warned.

Since 2015 more than €23 million has been paid out in grant aid to 1,129 farmers to purchase slurry machinery under TAMS II, even though the latest Teagasc research has shown that just 3pc of slurry was spread through LESS equipment between 2016 and 2018.

With public consultation for the fourth review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme launched – which outlines that LESS slurry application “will be a requirement for all derogation farmers from 2020” to reduce nutrient loss and ammonia emissions – Michael Moroney, CEO of FCI, has raised serious doubts over the practicality and efficacy of this approach.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Moroney prefaced his views by outlining Teagasc National Farm Survey data which indicates that 48pc of all slurry spread in the country is carried out by contractors – a sector not entitled to grant aid for slurry machinery.

“Machines have been purchased because farmers felt that they should take advantage of the grant, rather than the farmers needing to do the slurry spreading work themselves.

“These machines are not working and will not be worked, so it is a loss to the Government and Irish taxpayers to invest in machines that will not be used.

“The grants should have been for expansion of slurry storage and expansion of silage pit capacity,” he said, contending that a GLAS payment of €1.20/cubic metre of slurry spread should be applied to all Irish farmers, not just those in GLAS.

Moroney believes that many LESS machines are now in the ownership of some farmers “who will not know how to use them”; while adding that the new machinery investment will also increase farmers’ fixed costs.

“Extra machinery investment is adding to farmers fixed costs, which are typically not discussed when advisors are looking at enterprise profitability, they always focus on Gross Margin analysis - which does not take account of fixed costs.

“These are increasing now due to extra machinery investment.”

Fixed costs include: machinery costs and machinery depreciation costs and leases - much of which relate to machinery investments.

Moroney pointed to Teagasc’s Profit Monitor Analysis 2018 which shows that contractor charges on Irish dairy farms account for 1.87c/L, compared with machinery costs 1.43c/L; plus half-year depreciation costs of 9c/L and lease costs 98c/L.

“The total machinery costs on dairy farms is 3.31c/L compared with the total contractor charges at 1.89c/L,” he said.

Furthermore, the FCI chief outlined that investment in grant-aided LESS slurry machines has resulted in many farmers having to “invest in more tractor power” to drive these bigger machines for a limited period of work.

“There is no economy of scale benefits with this type of Government grant investment, it does not result in efficient use of machines and is a poor investment for the Irish State and the EU.

“Extra tractor power comes at a higher price, increasing machinery depreciation costs, fuel running costs for tractors that may not achieve work levels of more than 500 hours per annum.

“The reality is that farmers have been incentivised to buy more slurry machinery through a combination of attractive and inequitable grant aid and taxation opportunities, while increasing their farming fixed costs and adding to their already scarce labour supply.”

The machinery expert is also of the view that there are “some operational issues” with macerators (devices that chop the slurry into a fine pulp and distributes it between the hoses) on LESS machines that can lead to blockages.

“Spreading slurry for derogation farmers with full tanks will be a problem as there will be no opportunity for agitation or adding water for agitation

“Slurry management on farms a big problem, especially those drystock farms and those feeding high amounts of baled silage.

“Good advice from Teagasc on slurry management can save farmers money in terms of agitation time, which is a costly and power demanding operation,” he said.

In terms of finding solutions, FCI is calling for the establishment of a system to grant aid tillage farmers to store slurry from livestock farms, so that this slurry can be moved between farms in the winter - non-spreading period - to make good use of existing machinery and drivers.

“This system will enhance the organic matter levels on tillage farms and relieve the slurry spreading challenges on highly-stocked livestock farms.”

“We need immediate support for the bio-digester sector to take this additional slurry from expanded dairy farms right throughout the year - even when conditions are not suitable for land spreading.

“The digestate will be a more uniform product with more value and will be easier spread with LESS system as it will be more viscous and not cause machine blockages.

“We need support for farm contractors to invest in new technology to ensure better traceability of the slurry being spread in Ireland. Compared with our EU counterparts, Irish contractors have been unable to compete with grant-aided farmer machines.

“Operator skills come through experience gained by longer seasonal use. Contractors skills and ability are proven to be successful and competent as well as being hugely cost-effective for Irish farming,” Moroney concluded.