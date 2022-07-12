Supply chain disruptions see new tractor registrations down 40pc in June, according to FTMTA report

The year-to-date figures for new tractor registrations are 11pc lower than the same period in 2021. Photo: Roger Jones

The FTMTA tractor registrations report for June 2022 shows the continuing impact of disruptions to global supply chains on the number of agricultural tractors being registered in Ireland.

There remains a strong demand for new tractors on the Irish market, though only 54 units were registered during the month of June, 40pc lower compared with the same month in 2021.

The year-to-date figures are 11pc lower than the same period in 2021, with 1,368 new tractors registered in the Republic of Ireland so far in 2022, compared with 1,539 units last year.

Co Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 197 units so far this year, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 110 units, followed by Wexford at 88 units.

The most popular power band has moved down to the 101hp-120hp category, which for the year to date now accounts for 24.49pc of all new tractor registrations.

Tractors in the power band lower than 100hp now account for 10.74pc of all new registrations. The over-200hp category accounts for 9.43pc.

A total of 237 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland in June 2022, a 12pc decrease compared with June 2021. There were 1,423 used tractors first registered by the end of June 2022 compared with 2,329 units for the first five months of 2021, a more than 46.6pc reduction.

The latest data shows new telescopic loader registrations increased by 58.33pc compared with June 2021, and the overall year-to-date trend shows an increase of 7.22pc. The two leading brands account for over 60pc of the total market.

The Irish wheeled loader market recorded a significant 62pc increase in new registrations in June 2022 to 21 units, compared with June 2021, while the year-to-date market increased by just 12.9pc.

There have been six new combine harvesters registered in Ireland for the year to the end of June 2022, and 15 used combine harvester imports were registered for the first time.

Most new combine harvesters sold in Ireland are registered in July, so it is too early at this stage to predict the market outcome for 2022.