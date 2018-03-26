Students design 'reel easy' way to stop wire tangling up

“Reel Easy has a brass bar with two little lock nuts on it. This is attached to a spring, which opens a gap between the two rollers when the bar is lifted. The tape or the wire is then threaded through the rollers and release the bar so the rollers clamp down on the tape or the wire," said Padraig Doherty, the schools Enterprise teacher who is also the father of Daniel, one of the students that designed Reel Easy.

“The end of the wire that you put through the rollers, you tie this to the reel. Once the Reel Easy device is held in place with your foot you can roll up the wire with very good tension on it.