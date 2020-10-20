Farming

Slurry solution: NI firm working ‘flat out’ to meet demand for its dribble bar tankers

Co Down company Slurryquip has launched a range of tankers with drawbar-mounted dribble bars

The standout feature of the Slurryquip tanker is that the dribble bar is mounted on the drawbar rather than hanging from the rear of the frame Expand

Justin Roberts

Ground level application of slurry has been a hot topic over the last couple of years and manufacturers have responded with a variety of retro fit dribble bars to mount on existing tankers. However, even when factory fitted, they are still just standard tankers with an optional extra bolted on according to Richard Fitzgerald of Slurryquip.

To address this shortcoming, the company based in Downpatrick, Co Down, has introduced a range of tankers designed from the outset to carry a dribble bar. Presently they are available in four capacities from 2,000 gallons to 2,750 gallons and with spreading widths of 7.2 m to 9.6m.