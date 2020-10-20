Slurry solution: NI firm working ‘flat out’ to meet demand for its dribble bar tankers

Ground level application of slurry has been a hot topic over the last couple of years and manufacturers have responded with a variety of retro fit dribble bars to mount on existing tankers. However, even when factory fitted, they are still just standard tankers with an optional extra bolted on according to Richard Fitzgerald of Slurryquip.

To address this shortcoming, the company based in Downpatrick, Co Down, has introduced a range of tankers designed from the outset to carry a dribble bar. Presently they are available in four capacities from 2,000 gallons to 2,750 gallons and with spreading widths of 7.2 m to 9.6m.

The major feature of these machines is that the dribble bar itself is mounted on the drawbar rather than hanging from the rear of the frame. When in transport mode they fold up into recesses set into the tank which allows for clear rearward vision.

Other advantages according to Slurryquip include better weight distribution in the field, and during transport, as the dribble bar is not acting to reduce the load on the drawbar. This provides extra traction as well as more comfort and improved safety on the road.

A reduced tail swing and greater manoeuvrability are other bonuses thanks to a shorter overall wheelbase and the axle being set further back. To ensure the pipes do not block the company has designed its own macerator unit which carries a three-year warranty on wearing parts for farming customers.

The translucent 50mm pipes are arranged to avoid kinking as the booms are folded. A flow meter can be fitted above the macerator for more precise application.

Flow rate

Another option is a variable restrictor valve to reduce flow rate when lighter applications are required. This may also be of benefit when field speeds are limited by the tractor power available. Dribble bars tend to empty the tank more quickly than splash plates, requiring a faster forward speed. A standalone computer is available to help calculate spreading speeds and record volumes spread.

Although the tankers have only been available since August, Slurryquip have already sold at least eight units into Ireland. Richard goes on to claim that the factory, which now employs around 30 staff, "is working flat out to keep up with demand".