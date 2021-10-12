Farming

Simple steps to keep your quad bike safe and reliable

Your all-terrain vehicle may well be the most-used piece of machinery on your farm, but maintenance can be overlooked risking an accident as well as breakdown. Tadhg
Brosnan and Colm Egan guide you through the checks to keep your quad trouble-free

Maintain your quad bike to avoid accidents Expand
Daily maintenance can ensure trouble-free running between services Expand
Farm quads lead tough lives — thoroughly inspect the chassis for rust and wear Expand
It is important to regularly inspect the condition of the suspension on ATVs. Check bushings, shock absorber mounts and CV boots Expand
Most UTVs have an enclosed cab Expand

Maintain your quad bike to avoid accidents

Daily maintenance can ensure trouble-free running between services

Farm quads lead tough lives — thoroughly inspect the chassis for rust and wear

It is important to regularly inspect the condition of the suspension on ATVs. Check bushings, shock absorber mounts and CV boots

Most UTVs have an enclosed cab

Tadhg Brosnan and Colm Egan

All-terrain vehicles (ATV) or quads are quickly becoming one of the most widely used pieces of equipment on Irish farms.

They can accomplish a variety of jobs such as checking stock, fencing repairs, checking water supplies, moving cattle and bringing them in for milking, towing a small trailer or week licker or even for spot spraying.

Using an ATV or quad bike enables you to do these previously time-consuming functions much quicker.

