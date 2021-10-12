Simple steps to keep your quad bike safe and reliable

All-terrain vehicles (ATV) or quads are quickly becoming one of the most widely used pieces of equipment on Irish farms.

They can accomplish a variety of jobs such as checking stock, fencing repairs, checking water supplies, moving cattle and bringing them in for milking, towing a small trailer or week licker or even for spot spraying.

Using an ATV or quad bike enables you to do these previously time-consuming functions much quicker.

ATV maintenance is important to ensure a healthy and safe ride — when was the last time you checked or serviced your ATV?

ATVs can become neglected, dirt can build up in critical parts, water can rust parts and the rough terrain can cause vibration, resulting in bolts to loosen or fail.

To prevent these things happening, here is a list of things that should be done to maintain your quad bike in good working order.

Daily maintenance can ensure trouble-free running between services. This involves checking engine oil, brake fluid and coolant levels; and making sure that the radiator is clean, that tyres are OK and that wheel nuts are tight and that all lights are in working order.

Daily maintenance can ensure trouble-free running between services

Further upkeep maybe be needed outside the regular services.

When bought new the ATV’s first service should be at 20 hours and then every 100 hours after that.

Common troubles to look for before pulling into the workshop are:

What does it sound like? Is it rattling? Does it idle smoothly? What’s changing gear like? Is there a jerk when shifting up or down? Do the brakes stick? Is there any excess travel on cables? Are there any leaks or loose parts?

Chassis

A common problem with older or second-hand ATVs is that there can be rust on the frame and chassis; this should be thoroughly inspected for cracks and wear.

Farm quads lead tough lives — thoroughly inspect the chassis for rust and wear

Oil levels and filter changes

Check the brake fluid level. If it’s low, there could be a leak or something wrong with the brakes. Brake fluid DOT 4 is recommended.

Front and rear axle, and gear box oil levels should be checked and topped up as necessary.

As regards the engine, at the service the oil to be used is 10w 40 with a typical quality of 3-4L needed, with the filter also changed.

Don’t forget the clean air filter and petrol filter at service intervals.

Brakes

Brake maintenance depends on whether the bike is fitted with drum brakes or discs and pads.

For the front pads, remove the front wheel and carry out a visual inspection of hoses and discs.

Pads themselves need to be checked regularly, particularly if operating in wet and muddy conditions on a regular basis.

If the wear indicator aligns with the reference arrow, both sets of pads need to be replaced.

For the rear drums, remove the wheels and look inside the inspection plug for signs of wear. Replace the plug if it’s missing, otherwise there’s a risk of contamination with muck and soil, and this can cause the brakes to seize.

The drum brakes can be adjusted by using a flat-headed screwdriver — screw the adjuster outwards until you feel resistance then screw back four or five notches to get the correct tension.

Check the rear brake pedal moves freely — it should have 15mm to 20mm travel to ensure it works correctly.

To adjust any free play, turn the rear pedal adjusting nut on the brake operating rod. Don’t forget to make sure the cable is tight and mounted correctly on the brake arm pin.

Tyres

Tyre pressures are extremely important on ATVs. Under-inflated tyres will wear unevenly and have an adverse effect on handling.

Over-inflated tyres are more prone to damage and ride badly and could cause an accident for the rider.

Each ATV varies, but most quads should have 3.6psi in both front and rear tyres.

Always check pressures when cold, and look out for any splits, cracks or bulges in the tyres. Replace when tread depth reaches 4mm.

It is important to regularly inspect the condition of the suspension on ATVs. Check bushings, shock absorber mounts and CV boots

Suspension

Check springs are intact and not broken in the suspension. Bushings shouldn’t have any play in them, and shocks should not be damaged.

Examine the springs at the top and bottom of the shock absorber mounts; also check swing arm bearing wear and look for play in bearings and joints.

Check that CV boots aren’t split or grease leaking from them in the drive line.

Controls

The controls on the bike need to be in good working, free-moving and have little wear to ensure the operator can use it safely.

Cables used for forward, reverse, or brakes should be not frayed or seized. Make sure the 4WD can be turned on and off when required.

Summary

Buying a new ATV/UTV may be the best option, given the conditions that they operate in.

They are often the most-used vehicle on the farm, and maintenance can be neglected.

A lot of care is needed when buying second-hand — check the machine’s condition thoroughly.

Buying new involves a high initial cost, but the machine will be trouble-free for a number of years, with most manufacturers offering warranty.

Most UTVs have an enclosed cab

All-terrain vehicle (ATV) vs utility terrain vehicle (UTV)

When buying an off-road farm vehicle, he most important questions the farmer needs to ask are: what work will I use it for?

ATV pros

■ Quads are a considerably smaller than UTVs, which means that they have greater manoeuvrability when trying to move livestock. The ATV will be considerably quicker to block an animal and prevent escapes.

However, there are no cabs on ATVs, and this can leave the operator vulnerable to attacks.

■ When carrying out spraying or weed licking, the ATV can drive into to those hard-to-reach and wetter areas with ease and spray unwanted weeds.

■ Dairy farmers are trying to get fertiliser out as early as possible to increase the grass growing season, thus the quad bike is light weight with a four-wheel drive can be used for spreading of fertiliser leaving minimum damage to soil compared to that of a tractor in early spring.

■ The quad will have a lower initial cost.

■ ATVs can easily get through the underpasses that are now common on large dairy farms.

ATV cons

■ Most ATVs having petrol engines and most equipment on Irish farms has diesel engines, so fuel storage could cause issues.

■ ATV can’t carry as much equipment out to the field, such as fencing stakes, to you may need to buy a trailer.

■ Safety gear is a must when operating ATVs — a helmet is the minimum.

■ You are exposed to the elements.

■ Their light weight menas they can be easily turned over or rolled when travelling at speed on rough or uneven terrain.

■ The hand accelerator can lead to poor control of the machine on rough terrain.

UTV Pros

UTV are much safer vehicle, with most models having a fully enclosed cab.

■ The cab also provides comfort and shelter from the elements; some have heaters and radios.

■ Better storage in the back — even calv4es and sheep can be carried.

■ Most UTVs are four-wheel drive as standard and have very good stability

■ Most have diesel engines, which removes the need to store more fuel.

■ They can carry passengers.

■ UTVs have foot pedals for controls of forward and reverse, and acceleration, so are easier to operate.

UTV Cons

■ Higher initial cost.

■ Less manoeuvrable in confined spaces.

■ Heavier, so travelling on wet ground is more difficult.

Tadhg Brosnan and Colm Egan teach at the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick