Silage prices vary by €10/roll, farmers advised to shop around

IFA has just completed a survey of the cost of silage wrap and found that the average cost per roll was €63.

However, farmers in County Longford reported that they are paying €70 per roll, while farmers in County Cork were paying just under €59.

IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman Paul O’Brien has encouraged farmers to push for the keenest prices when buying farm inputs this spring.

“Commodity prices continue to come under pressure. Therefore, it’s important that all farmers ensure they get value when buying farm inputs.”

Paul O’Brien added, “The results of this survey should be used by all farmers to negotiate competitive prices for their bale wrap this year. Keener pay-on-the-day terms should also be provided by suppliers”.





Online Editors