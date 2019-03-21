Farmers planning to make baled silage this summer should be under no illusions about the costs involved.

Silage contractors set to pass higher costs on to farmers

Do you know how much it is going to cost for a bale to be made this summer?

Last month the Farm Contractors Association mooted a 5PC increase in silage making contracting charges in 2019 in response to what they say are increased costs of machinery and higher labour costs.

Contractors say they will be charging €14 per bale (plus VAT at 13.5pc) for round bale silage in 2019.

This charge assumes the contractor is supplying the plastic and includes baling, wrapping (four layers), stacking and moving the bale.

Where the farmer supplies the plastic the cost per bale is €11.

One of the key costs involved in round bale production is the plastic or polymer used, and there are some interesting new trends developing.

Polymer prices account for about 70pc of the manufacturing costs for bale wrap film.