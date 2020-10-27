Farming

Seven essential steps to fine-tuning your baler during the down season

Now is the ideal time to carry out essential checks and maintenance to ensure your baler is in good working order ahead of next season

McHale baler

McHale baler

McHale baler

McHale baler

Justin Roberts

It has been a busy season for round balers with an abundance of grass keeping them busy throughout the summer. This bounty was due to the plentiful rain which kept the grass growing but produced heavy wet crops to challenge the machinery.

Now that winter approaches, it’s time to put balers away until the spring, but a little tender loving would not come amiss before doing so.

McHale is a particularly popular brand familiar to many here in Ireland and James Heanue, Irish sales manager gives Justin Roberts a seven-step guide to how farmers and contractors can get their balers in tip-top shape for next season.