Bargain hunters headed to the Punchestown Event Centre in Naas, Co Kildare over the weekend as the second FTMTA-organised auction of tractors and farm machinery took place.

See the range of machinery at FTMTA auction and the prices they made

Over 180 lots were up for grabs consisting of everything from tractors to silage mowers, fertiliser spreaders to diggers and telehandlers to round balers. The auction was run by Wilsons Auctions and organised by the FTMTA after the success of last September's similar event, the aim again being to provide good quality equipment to farmers and contractors but also to clear out second-hand stock from dealers' yards.

FTMTA boss Gary Ryan described the auction as "a mixed bag". "Attendance at the venue was a good bit smaller than at the first such event last year but we probably had better online buyers for some lots. The smaller crowd was probably always to be expected as you can only have the first of anything once and it did generate a lot of interest at that time. The fact that Saturday was a nice dry day combined with fears about the weather later this week definitely kept a lot of potential buyers at home working but it did pick up as the day went on.

Bernard Wallace, Clark Machinery, Graham McHugh, President FTMTA, Noel Dunne, Irish Farmers Monthly.

"There were some nice tractors and teleporters which represented value for the buyers. Not surprisingly tillage equipment was weak with some bigger items really struggling," he said. Mr Ryan revealed the FTMTA plans more of these auctions going forward.

JCB Workmax utility vehicle sold for €3,000