Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 3 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

See the range of machinery at FTMTA auction and the prices they made

With over 180 lots up for grabs at the second FTMTA-organised auction there was plenty of value for seekers of quality equipment

Lot 120 which sold for €23,500
Lot 120 which sold for €23,500
Derek Casey

Derek Casey

Bargain hunters headed to the Punchestown Event Centre in Naas, Co Kildare over the weekend as the second FTMTA-organised auction of tractors and farm machinery took place.

Over 180 lots were up for grabs consisting of everything from tractors to silage mowers, fertiliser spreaders to diggers and telehandlers to round balers. The auction was run by Wilsons Auctions and organised by the FTMTA after the success of last September's similar event, the aim again being to provide good quality equipment to farmers and contractors but also to clear out second-hand stock from dealers' yards.

FTMTA boss Gary Ryan described the auction as "a mixed bag".

"Attendance at the venue was a good bit smaller than at the first such event last year but we probably had better online buyers for some lots. The smaller crowd was probably always to be expected as you can only have the first of anything once and it did generate a lot of interest at that time. The fact that Saturday was a nice dry day combined with fears about the weather later this week definitely kept a lot of potential buyers at home working but it did pick up as the day went on.

Bernard Wallace, Clark Machinery, Graham McHugh, President FTMTA, Noel Dunne, Irish Farmers Monthly.
Bernard Wallace, Clark Machinery, Graham McHugh, President FTMTA, Noel Dunne, Irish Farmers Monthly.

"There were some nice tractors and teleporters which represented value for the buyers. Not surprisingly tillage equipment was weak with some bigger items really struggling," he said.

Mr Ryan revealed the FTMTA plans more of these auctions going forward.

JCB Workmax utility vehicle sold for €3,000
JCB Workmax utility vehicle sold for €3,000

The terms of the auction were as follows:

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a buyer's premium:

Also Read

Kverneland mower with grouper sold for €4,750
Kverneland mower with grouper sold for €4,750

* Assets sold up to €2,000 - 15pc (plus VAT) commission;

* Assets sold for over €2,000 - 10pc (plus VAT) commission.

New Holland round baler (2014) sold for €9,400
New Holland round baler (2014) sold for €9,400

All prices quoted below are subject to VAT at 23pc, unless otherwise stated. Some lots were withdrawn by various sellers - presumably as what they deemed an acceptable price had not been bid for the lot.

Roll with it: some of the top finds at the auction

This 2013-registered Claas CP6030 Farm Spec Telehandler reached a top price of €23,500.

In another lot a 1999-registered Massey Ferguson 6270 4WD tractor with 6,876 hours on the clock sold for €9,500.

Lot 95 Fertiliser spreader with cover that sold for €900
Lot 95 Fertiliser spreader with cover that sold for €900

A rare find, this 2014-registered New Holland RB125 round baler with 3,400 bales on the clock sold for €9,400.

Under the hammer

Class Arion 4WD telehandler sold for €23,500
Class Arion 4WD telehandler sold for €23,500

The hammer fell on this Kverneland Taarup 4232 trailed 10 foot silage mower with grouper for €4,750.

There was keen interest in this Bogballe M2 twin disc two-tonne fertiliser spreader with cover which sold for €900.

Bernard Wallace, Clark Machinery, Graham McHugh, President FTMTA, Noel Dunne, Irish Farmers Monthly.

1999 Massey Ferguson 6270 with 6,876 hours on the clock - sold for €9,500
1999 Massey Ferguson 6270 with 6,876 hours on the clock - sold for €9,500

A tidy looking 2009-plated Claas Arion 630 4WD tractor was withdrawn from sale having failed to reach an acceptable price by the auctioneers.

A 2015-registered JCB Workmax 100 Utility Vehicle with 4WD and diesel engine sold for €3,000


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Nissan X-Trail

Motoring advice: 'I am on the lookout for a new 4x4. I have a long commute and...
The Ford Ranger

Business and pleasure... can your jeep do double duty as a family car?
Aerators are available from around €2,500 and target compaction issues close to the surface.

Drainage solutions - Our machinery expert looks at the latest piping and...

Second-hand tractor imports outstrip new tractors sales for first time in 3 years

Tractor enthusiasts gear up for a marathon trek
The Case IH Optum 250

Case IH expands its low weight, high horsepower tractor line up
Photo: Abbey Machinery

Video: Abbey says new monster tri-axle tanker range is ideal for contractor...


Top Stories

The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Many farmers have been unable to milk due to frozen milking parlours, while others have no capacity for milk as milk lorries fail to reach them. Picture: Catherine Hurley

Glanbia to pay farmers 20c/L where insurance doesn't cover milk losses
Harold Kingston captured this picture of one of his cows struggling in the snow in Cork this week. Pic: @HaroldKingston1

Dairy Industry Ireland calls on insurance industry to deal positively with...
The New Holland tractors at Dublin Airport. Picture: Dublin Airport

See the fleet of tractors helping get Dublin airport back open
A snow plough clears the snow at Navan, Co. Meath. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN

Incredible scenes of farmers hard at work in their snowed-in communities

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

EU, Mercosur extend trade talks, Paraguay sees deal soon