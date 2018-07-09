Farm Ireland
See Fleming's 14t silage trailer in action with R Killen and Sons

TR14 out working with R.Killens and Sons
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

With the recent spell of good weather, Fleming had their TR14 tralier in action with R Killen & Sons.

It says the heavy duty 14 tonne Agricultural trailer is designed to satisfy the requirements of a number trailer operations.

All chassis and body parts are manufactured from high tensile steel plate and hollow section to help reduce weight and increase payload without compromising structural strength.

Fleming says the unique design sprung draw bar provides excellent ride characteristics working in combination with the multi leaf spring bogie suspension to reduce stress on the towing vehicle and operator.

Tapered body and twin heavy duty tipping rams ensure a fast and clean unloading time with all hydraulic pipes safely concealed within the chassis.

The tralier comes equiped with a 10 stud heavy duty commercial axle, brakes and lights as well as a 40mm EN8 towing eye, skid and skid carrier.

A Hydraulic hose carrier and access ladder and 550/45/22.5 flotation tyres.

Other options on the trailer includes:

  • Hydraulic back door complete with locking safety valve to avoid accidental spillage.
  • Galvanised silage extension kit complete with swinging back door and automatic trip.
  • Front viewing window Grain chute
  • Tarpaulin cover

Online Editors

