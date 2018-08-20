Safety Authority 'not forming view' on new ATV roll-over devices despite EU certification

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is not yet prepared to form a view on new ATV roll-over bars despite the certification of at least one of the devices by EU authorities.

In general, roll-over bars are not provided with quad bikes because traditional roll bar design depends for its effectiveness on the operator wearing a seatbelt.

The HSA has said that in the absence of a seatbelt, there is a risk of the thrown operator being struck by the bars in the event of a roll-over.

However, recently, roll-over protection devices have appeared on the market designed for use with quad bikes.

At least one of these has been certified in accordance with the requirements of the European Communities Machinery Directive and the Authority has been asked for its view on these devices.

However, the HSA has said fitting of CE Marked Roll-Over Protection Devices (i.e. ROPs), now available on the market for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) or quad bikes, is at the discretion of the owner/operator.

The Health and Safety Authority said it does not have sufficient information at this time to form a view on the effectiveness of these novel designs and thus is not issuing an instruction or recommendation in respect of such devices.

Quad bike fatalities represented 19pc of all farm vehicle fatalities during this period. 75pc of those that suffered fatal quad bike accidents were aged 60 years or older.