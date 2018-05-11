Farm Ireland
Reward offered after €30,000 worth of fencing equipment stolen

FarmIreland Team

Approximately €30,000 worth of fencing equipment and a quad bike were stolen this week from a farm in Meath.

The equipment included a JCB 8030 mini digger, a Honda 500 quad, a plant trailer and a very distinctive rockbreaker that has been modified for driving posts and is worth in the region of €30,000, according to Kevin Lernihan.

The Clare-based contractor was working in Meath and had the equipment locked in a farmyard, which was broken into on Tuesday night is now appealing for anyone with information that might help return the equipment.

The modified rockbreaker, he said, is very distinctive as there are not 10 in Ireland. The machinery was taken from a farm near the N2, between Slane and Ashbourne and a reward is being offered for information leading to its return.

Kevin's contracting business is well known among farmers, especially since its partnership with Clipex, the Australian fencing system last year. 

Ashbourne Gardai are dealing with the incident and any information on 01-8010600.

Online Editors

