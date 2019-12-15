Revving up for Christmas

Many exhibitors from across the globe use the event to unveil new tractors, combines, drills and cultivation equipment, feeder wagons and forage machinery.

The indoor event attracts farmers and contractors in large numbers from Ireland. The show attracts around 40,000 visitors and features 11 halls full of new machinery and cutting-edge technologies.

The show is free to attend once you register online, so getting there will be the main cost - and it's so easy: Birmingham International is just 90 seconds away via a free rail link.

The event also gives visitors the latest farm safety advice.

And a new feature of this year's Lamma show will see the 'Farming 4.0 zone' look at tomorrow's farming and how technology will help sustain the future of food production.

The Lamma Show, of course, comes too late for Christmas - but don't worry, we've got plenty of ideas for festive gifts for the farm-tech enthusiast.

Work wear for the farm

Most of the big tractor manufacturers now have online stores where you can browse for all sorts of merchandise that make good stocking fillers.

The trick is to order in advance so that there is ample time for delivery.

If you prefer to shop in the flesh, most modern dealerships from the Big Three tractor brands - John Deere, Massey Ferguson and New Holland - now have decent amounts of merchandise available for sale in their dealer storerooms.

A quick browse online finds a men's work jacket from Massey Ferguson that would make any MF-owning farmer happy this Christmas.

It costs from €55 and is described as being a comfortable and durable work jacket with two breast pockets with Velcro, two side pockets, hem adjustment with Velcro and removable sleeves. Two embroidered MF logos are featured.

Another work-wear option that caught the eye for a slightly bigger budget was New Holland's men's overalls which are priced at €76. These feature the classic yellow and blue colours of New Holland with embroidered logos on the left chest and on the upper back.

Brand merchandise is a big-money game for machinery companies now and kids are being targeted from as young as toddler age (a Massey Ferguson baby bib will set you back €7.50) in a bid to encourage brand loyalty.

Of course, if Mammy or Daddy runs a John Deere or Fendt tractor, chances are they will want to kit their kids out in Deere or Fendt merchandise.

And there's plenty for the ladies too: a handbag from Fendt is available for €65, a necklace for €65, or 'Feel the power of Fendt' kids pyjamas for €28.

Mad for Models

The farm model business is thriving in Ireland - look no further than Carlow shop 'Mad for Models', which is a sight to behold, filled to the ceiling with agricultural models and toys of all descriptions, children running around the store thinking they are in heaven.

And owner Tommy Fennelly tells me there are as many children buying for parents as there are parents buying for children, with many farmers having a huge interest in collecting models of the tractors and machinery they use, or used in the past.

What will the most popular stocking fillers be this year, I ask.

"It will be a mixed bag, from the very old vintage models to the brand-new tractors and combines," says Mr Fennelly, who began collecting and restoring vintage tractors in 1989, and soon became well known.

"People associated me with vintage tractors and started asking me if I could source models for them."

In 1999, Tommy and his wife Madeline spotted an opening, and decided to take the plunge. As is the case with many new businesses, the shop was intended to be a part-time job but as the business grew and developed, they quickly realised that they needed all hands on deck in a full-time role to keep the customers supplied.

There is an increased interest in vintage models this year. Recently released models of the iconic Fiat 110-90 DT (€60) are popular, as are newcomers like the beefy Krone Big X silage harvester (€130). The McHale Fusion 3 baler is also a quick mover.

See madformodels.ie

For those who want something Irish-made on the model front and want a custom-built machine, try Ciarán Dunne of Perfect-32 Farm Models. He can build most machines to match a customer's own full-sized version if desired.

Ciarán comes from a beef and dairy farm and his interest in model-making started, as with many other farmers' sons, with the toys he had as a child.

He studied a three-year model-making course in Bournemouth, which attracts students from all over the world. Just supply Ciaran with photographs of the detailing/changes required. See www.perfect-32.com

FTMTA Grass and Muck

Another Christmas present option is to buy tickets for the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association's Grass and Muck, which will return to Gurteen College in Tipperary on May 14.

This biennial event, focused around working grassland machinery demonstrations, will be the main Irish machinery show in 2020 and has been a hit with both exhibitors and visitors, growing steadily since 2010.

The site will expand next year to well in excess of 100 acres.

As well as a wide range of tractors, farm machinery and accessories, the event will showcase animal care products, seeds and agro-chemicals.

Tickets are generally priced from €15 if purchased online. Contact the FTMTA offices at 045 409309 for info.

Children's books with a safety message

Many kids are drawn to machinery and it is crucial that they are taught to respect its inherent danger from an early age.

The AgriKids website tackles this issue and highlights farm safety in a useful way through illustrated children's books. Tales from Riverside Farm - The Red Tractor is the third in a book series, and it focuses on tractor safety.

These fun educational books help to get the message across from a really young age. This book and the previous releases are available on the AgriKids website for €6.99 each.

Readers can get all three titles in the Tales from Riverside Farm' series and a day-glo beanie for €24.99.

Another option is Tractor Travels, the newest book in the Farmer Christmas series. Farmer Christmas visits farms around the globe on Christmas Eve, delivering presents with his trusty tractor and trailer.

Fun and educational, this picture book costs €10 and is written by Catherine Baddeley, who lives on the family farm with her husband and two young boys.

Catherine, who grew up in rural England, is passionate about getting children to read and promoting the importance of teaching children about the countryside, farming and food production.

