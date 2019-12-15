Revving up for Christmas

Struggling for a gift for the machinery lover in your life? Workwear, models, and books could tide them over till the first big show of 2020, writes Derek Casey

Just the ticket: The FTMTA Grass and Muck show is scheduled for May 14 at Gurteen College in Tipperary
Just the ticket: The FTMTA Grass and Muck show is scheduled for May 14 at Gurteen College in Tipperary
McHale stand at Lamma 2019
The Mad for Models shop in Carlow is busy ahead of Christmas.
New Holland branded workwear

Machinery fans don't have to wait long for the first significant machinery show of 2020, with the Lamma Show taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 7-8 in the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

The show is free to attend once you register online, so getting there will be the main cost - and it's so easy: Birmingham International is just 90 seconds away via a free rail link.

The indoor event attracts farmers and contractors in large numbers from Ireland. The show attracts around 40,000 visitors and features 11 halls full of new machinery and cutting-edge technologies.

Many exhibitors from across the globe use the event to unveil new tractors, combines, drills and cultivation equipment, feeder wagons and forage machinery.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The event also gives visitors the latest farm safety advice.

And a new feature of this year's Lamma show will see the 'Farming 4.0 zone' look at tomorrow's farming and how technology will help sustain the future of food production.

The Lamma Show, of course, comes too late for Christmas - but don't worry, we've got plenty of ideas for festive gifts for the farm-tech enthusiast.

Work wear for the farm

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Most of the big tractor manufacturers now have online stores where you can browse for all sorts of merchandise that make good stocking fillers.

The trick is to order in advance so that there is ample time for delivery.

If you prefer to shop in the flesh, most modern dealerships from the Big Three tractor brands - John Deere, Massey Ferguson and New Holland - now have decent amounts of merchandise available for sale in their dealer storerooms.

A quick browse online finds a men's work jacket from Massey Ferguson that would make any MF-owning farmer happy this Christmas.

It costs from €55 and is described as being a comfortable and durable work jacket with two breast pockets with Velcro, two side pockets, hem adjustment with Velcro and removable sleeves. Two embroidered MF logos are featured.

Another work-wear option that caught the eye for a slightly bigger budget was New Holland's men's overalls which are priced at €76. These feature the classic yellow and blue colours of New Holland with embroidered logos on the left chest and on the upper back.

Brand merchandise is a big-money game for machinery companies now and kids are being targeted from as young as toddler age (a Massey Ferguson baby bib will set you back €7.50) in a bid to encourage brand loyalty.

Of course, if Mammy or Daddy runs a John Deere or Fendt tractor, chances are they will want to kit their kids out in Deere or Fendt merchandise.

And there's plenty for the ladies too: a handbag from Fendt is available for €65, a necklace for €65, or 'Feel the power of Fendt' kids pyjamas for €28.

Mad for Models

The farm model business is thriving in Ireland - look no further than Carlow shop 'Mad for Models', which is a sight to behold, filled to the ceiling with agricultural models and toys of all descriptions, children running around the store thinking they are in heaven.

And owner Tommy Fennelly tells me there are as many children buying for parents as there are parents buying for children, with many farmers having a huge interest in collecting models of the tractors and machinery they use, or used in the past.

What will the most popular stocking fillers be this year, I ask.

"It will be a mixed bag, from the very old vintage models to the brand-new tractors and combines," says Mr Fennelly, who began collecting and restoring vintage tractors in 1989, and soon became well known.

"People associated me with vintage tractors and started asking me if I could source models for them."

In 1999, Tommy and his wife Madeline spotted an opening, and decided to take the plunge. As is the case with many new businesses, the shop was intended to be a part-time job but as the business grew and developed, they quickly realised that they needed all hands on deck in a full-time role to keep the customers supplied.

There is an increased interest in vintage models this year. Recently released models of the iconic Fiat 110-90 DT (€60) are popular, as are newcomers like the beefy Krone Big X silage harvester (€130). The McHale Fusion 3 baler is also a quick mover.

See madformodels.ie

For those who want something Irish-made on the model front and want a custom-built machine, try Ciarán Dunne of Perfect-32 Farm Models. He can build most machines to match a customer's own full-sized version if desired.

Ciarán comes from a beef and dairy farm and his interest in model-making started, as with many other farmers' sons, with the toys he had as a child.

He studied a three-year model-making course in Bournemouth, which attracts students from all over the world. Just supply Ciaran with photographs of the detailing/changes required. See www.perfect-32.com

FTMTA Grass and Muck

Another Christmas present option is to buy tickets for the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association's Grass and Muck, which will return to Gurteen College in Tipperary on May 14.

This biennial event, focused around working grassland machinery demonstrations, will be the main Irish machinery show in 2020 and has been a hit with both exhibitors and visitors, growing steadily since 2010.

The site will expand next year to well in excess of 100 acres.

As well as a wide range of tractors, farm machinery and accessories, the event will showcase animal care products, seeds and agro-chemicals.

Tickets are generally priced from €15 if purchased online. Contact the FTMTA offices at 045 409309 for info.

Children's books with a safety message

Many kids are drawn to machinery and it is crucial that they are taught to respect its inherent danger from an early age.

The AgriKids website tackles this issue and highlights farm safety in a useful way through illustrated children's books. Tales from Riverside Farm - The Red Tractor is the third in a book series, and it focuses on tractor safety.

These fun educational books help to get the message across from a really young age. This book and the previous releases are available on the AgriKids website for €6.99 each.

Readers can get all three titles in the Tales from Riverside Farm' series and a day-glo beanie for €24.99.

Another option is Tractor Travels, the newest book in the Farmer Christmas series. Farmer Christmas visits farms around the globe on Christmas Eve, delivering presents with his trusty tractor and trailer.

Fun and educational, this picture book costs €10 and is written by Catherine Baddeley, who lives on the family farm with her husband and two young boys.

Catherine, who grew up in rural England, is passionate about getting children to read and promoting the importance of teaching children about the countryside, farming and food production.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Machinery

Circulation: Sprayers are susceptible to frost damage over winter and should be protected

Winter-proof sprayers for a head start next spring

New Dairy focus on Meath farm drives major machinery auction
The Rauch HillControl system optimises fertiliser distribution from its twin disc fertiliser spreaders on slopes and fields with crests and dips.

New fertiliser spreading option for farmers with hilly land
The Cybertruck, Tesla's first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS.

Tesla's Cybertruck launch takes hit as 'shatterproof' windows smash during...
ATVs do not have a roll bar to protect the driver's head or neck when they overturn, leading to a huge number of serious accidents and fatalities

With quad bike fatalities increasing, farmers must remember training...
John Deere

Deere workers grapple with fallout from Trump's trade war
; The overall appearance of a machine is a tell tale sign of the way it has been maintained.

Handle with care - thorough checks are needed before closing a deal for a...


Top Stories

Minister Michael Creed

Lay of the Land: Lights on, lights off, lights out for Irish farming

How this dairy farmer is preparing for Christmas on his farm
Centre of attention: There was a huge turn out at Gort Mart special sale of cattle and in-calf heifers. This 625kg in-calf heifer sold for €1,550. Photo Brian Farrell

November monsoons put a spanner in the works
Dog day afternoon: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall in London yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Johnson to return as PM as Tories win big majority to 'get Brexit done'
Michael Creed

Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payments start to issue
(stock photo)

Stolen farm machinery not an issue for us - DoneDeal
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Explainer: What does a Boris Johnson victory mean for Brexit - and...