Friday 2 November 2018

Revamped maize header discs cover all the angles

The new Orbiz maize header
Derek Casey

The new Claas Orbis 600 SD and 750 maize front attachments feature both large and small discs for an optimal crop flow, high efficiency and functional reliability.

The tilting frame concept with newly designed T-panels reduces the weight and increases the wear-resistance.

And with the new folding system, the front attachments are ready for use in a matter of seconds after entering a field.

The concept of the new Orbis maize front attachments, which are available in working widths of 6.0 m and 7.5m, is based on the proven combination of large and small discs. Large discs are fitted in the central area of the front attachment. These ensure a smooth crop flow and have significant functional advantages during reversing.

On the Orbis 600 SD, the outer units have two small discs while the ORBIS 750 is equipped with a combination of a large outer disc and a small inner disc.

As a result, both models have a V-shaped crop flow with optimal functional reliability, even where the yield of the maize varies.

Claas say the newly designed fingers ahead of the knives ensure low-loss crop collection and feature points which can be removed for harvesting maize that has been flattened for example in wind damaged crops.

The new design adds strength to the fingers which will help in weedy conditions.

The new knives with their crescent-shaped blade deliver better cutting quality, while central crop feeding tower rotors have been repositioned to improve crop flow.

They have been angled forward to aid crop feeding and also moved further apart, increasing the feed channel width to allow crop to be fed into the full width of the feed rollers and chopping cylinder.

The augers on the side of the Orbis have also been redesigned to help feed the crop into the header especially when the crop is laid over or flat.

These new augers are also now hydraulically driven.

A new roller pendulum frame concept has lifted the crop flow to the centre of the Jaguar's pre-compression rollers which has improved the crop flow, even when the header is at full oscillation in uneven fields. This robust component has been optimised to handle the weight of the front attachment and the forces generated by it.

Depending on the field conditions, the mounting angle of the pendulum frame can be set to two different positions. The advantage of this arrangement, especially in wet conditions, is that the cutting angle of the front attachment can be maintained despite the front wheels of the forage harvester sinking into the soil to a greater extent.

The new frame of the Orbis provides a much shallower cutting angle, giving the benefit of a much shorter stubble height. This allows the crop to be cut at less than 100mm off the ground if required.

An automatic contour system provides active control of the lateral compensation and ensures a precise stubble height across the entire working width.

As can be seen from the photos , both models have been equipped with an all-new folding concept which has been developed with the goal of reducing folding times significantly in order to keep setup times to a minimum.

Compact

On the Orbis 600 SD, the side units fold equally to the centre while those of the Orbis 750 overlap each other symmetrically.

This compact folding system offers the operator an optimal view for on-road travel. Both models have a transport width of 3.0m.

A two-speed gearbox is used to adjust the overall speed of the maize front attachments while a three-speed gearbox controlling the feed drums makes for perfect coordination of the crop flow.

An automatic function for the variable front attachment drive allows the crop flow to be optimised conveniently from the cab.

The reduced number of gear units and the effective power transmission keep the power requirements low and maximise efficiency.

Finally, in a positive development with regard to maintenance costs, Claas say it has been possible to extend the oil change intervals to 2,500 hours or five years.

