Revamped maize header discs cover all the angles

The new Claas Orbis 600 SD and 750 maize front attachments feature both large and small discs for an optimal crop flow, high efficiency and functional reliability.

The tilting frame concept with newly designed T-panels reduces the weight and increases the wear-resistance.

And with the new folding system, the front attachments are ready for use in a matter of seconds after entering a field.

The concept of the new Orbis maize front attachments, which are available in working widths of 6.0 m and 7.5m, is based on the proven combination of large and small discs. Large discs are fitted in the central area of the front attachment. These ensure a smooth crop flow and have significant functional advantages during reversing.

On the Orbis 600 SD, the outer units have two small discs while the ORBIS 750 is equipped with a combination of a large outer disc and a small inner disc.

As a result, both models have a V-shaped crop flow with optimal functional reliability, even where the yield of the maize varies.

Claas say the newly designed fingers ahead of the knives ensure low-loss crop collection and feature points which can be removed for harvesting maize that has been flattened for example in wind damaged crops.

The new design adds strength to the fingers which will help in weedy conditions.