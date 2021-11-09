Quad bike training and helmets to become mandatory by the end of the month

Safety drive: Quads accounted for 14pc of all reported agri-related fatal incidents involving vehicles in the 10-year period from 2011-20

By the end of the month, all quad bike users will be legally required to wear appropriate head protection at all times and undergo operator safety skills training, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has confirmed.

The new Safety, Health and Welfare at Work regulations aim to help prevent fatal and serious injury arising from quad use.

Quads accounted for 14pc of all reported agri-related fatal incidents involving vehicles in the 10-year period from 2011-20.

Almost half of all work-related fatalities in agriculture involved vehicles.

Read More

The Health and Safety Authority’s inspectorate currently carries out routine inspections in agriculture and associated sectors, and these are likely to include checks on the new quad requirements.

Employers and people in control of workplaces will be required to ensure the quad driver has completed an appropriate all-terrain vehicle safety training course by a registered provider.

Current ATV training costs €250 for a one-day course, which covers the key skills necessary to ensure the stability and control of the unit.

Loss of control or overturning often results in the operator being thrown at force from the quad, with a risk of a severe head injury.

Suitable helmets cost between €50 and €100.

The HSA predicts that the new requirements may result in a move towards side-by-side ATVs, which have two seats, a cab and seat belts, and do not require the wearing of helmets.

The Department has confirmed there will be a lead-time to enable the sectors to adjust to meet this new requirement.

When the policy change was first proposed in 2019, the HSA said it would continue to expend scarce advisory resources, but warned that this approach had not resulted in any reduction in the number of accidents involving quads.