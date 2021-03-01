Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Pumping up the pressure: mobile washers to help you clean up around the farm

Justin Roberts runs the rule over pressure washer options for farmers

Mobile models dominate the pressure washer market and there are a good variety of machines available. Expand

Close

Mobile models dominate the pressure washer market and there are a good variety of machines available.

Mobile models dominate the pressure washer market and there are a good variety of machines available.

Mobile models dominate the pressure washer market and there are a good variety of machines available.

Justin Roberts

If cleanline ss is next to godliness, then a pressure washer is one of the safer bets when it comes to achieving Nirvana.

At the fundamental level, pressure washers instil energy into the water which is then expended in the removal of dirt.

Obviously, the greater the energy then the quicker dirt is removed and there are two main factors involved in imparting to the surface. The first is the pressure at which the water is ejected from the nozzle, while the second is the volume.

Most Watched

Privacy