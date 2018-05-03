Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 3 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Proposed laws will see anti-roll bars and headgear made mandatory on quads

There are around 10,000 ATVs in use on Irish farms
There are around 10,000 ATVs in use on Irish farms
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Government has not opposed proposed new laws which will see anti-roll bars and headgear made mandatory on quads.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Leader Dara Calleary has introduced a Bill in the Dáil that will improve safety on quad bikes. 

There are currently no laws to require manufacturers or owners to have roll cages on their All Terrain Vehicles (quads).

It comes following the County Coroner in Mayo recommended implementing anti-roll bars on quad bikes, following the tragic death of a farmer. 

Read also: Farmer (67) died after he became trapped under quad, inquest hears

"Sadly, this was not a unique case," Deputy Calleary said citing that 15pc of all farm machinery deaths between 2007-2016 were due to quad accidents. 

"A major factor in these deaths was the loss of control of the vehicle resulting in the driver being crushed or pinned by the bike.

“The current situation whereby there are no laws governing the safety of these vehicles cannot continue.  The All-Terrain Vehicle Safety Bill 2018 makes it mandatory for quad bikes to have anti-roll bars and will make protective headgear compulsory for anyone driving them.

“Australia is one country which is also taking action to address this issue, while in the US, some states have set minimum age limits on their use. We cannot sit back and ignore a problem which is claiming lives.  This Bill sets out the need for anti-roll bars, while also making protective headgear mandatory.  Safety standards must be improved and this Bill is the first step in addressing the safety issues with quad bikes.

“I will be seeking support from my Dáil colleagues as well as key stakeholders to progress the legislation so that it can be enacted as quickly as possible to prevent more lives being lost”.

The bill will now be debated in the Dail.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

George Graham from Embrace at the Family Farm Safety Day at Gurteen Agricultural College with Imelda Walsh, Chairperson of the North Tipperary IFA.

Over-loaded trailers a danger to all on roads
The JCB 435S’ Automatic Idle feature returns the engine to 700rpm after 30 seconds of inactivity Image. JCB

Watch JCB's 435S wheel loader in action on a UK dairy farm
Car dash cam

Taking a look at the pros and cons of having a dash cam in your car
Even a modestly sized contracting outfit can very quickly run up a fuel bill of €80,000 or €90,000.

How factors such as tractor choice, tillage systems and tyre pressure...
VW Touareg

Check out VW's new Touareg arriving for 182-reg with prices to start at under...
Contractors and large tillage farmers will be interested in Case IH's new entry level Optum 250 tractor.

New optimal entry level model from Case IH
Stock image

Contractors can no longer act as 'unpaid bankers' for farming


Top Stories

25/4/2018 Elphin Special Sale of Bullock and Heifers Lot Number 6A Weight 640K DOB 2/1/16 Breed CH Sex Bullock Price €1370 Photo Brian Farrell

Shippers gear up for live cattle trade rebound
Padraic Joyce says some farmers rely on the CAP payments for the majority of their income

'Cash cut will drive away new farmers' - Dairy and beef farmer on impact...
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU proposes to cut farm subsidies, France says unacceptable
Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers urged to stick with first cut silage targets
Gabriel D’Arcy of LacPatrick Dairies. Picture: Paul McErlane

'They are 2.5c/l behind other co-ops and it all adds up' - LacPatrick...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

Farmers heap pressure on Leo as they face 5pc cut to subsidies
Stock picture

The proposed future CAP budget in numbers