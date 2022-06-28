Proposals to change tractor licences would restrict drivers

Stricter rules on tractor driver licences, which would restrict the weight and speed of vehicles driven by younger operators, are being considered by the European Commission.

Under the proposed changes, a two-tier system would operate, replacing the current tractor driver licence in Ireland that allows 16-year-olds to drive powerful farm machinery on a provisional learner permit.

The proposal has been submitted by Ceettar (The European Organisation of Agricultural, Rural and Forestry Contractors) and is supported by the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors (FCI) in Ireland.

Provisional data from the Road Safety Authority showed that between 2018 and 2021, there were 268 injury collisions involving agricultural tractors on Irish roads — almost a third (32pc) of the drivers of these agricultural tractors were aged 25 years or younger.

There have also been renewed warnings from An Garda Síochána over farmers and contractors using mobile phones while driving this silage season. Statistics show those engaged in such activity “are four times more likely to crash”.

FCI CEO Michael Moroney outlined how the mooted changes, yet to be discussed with the country’s farm organisations, would “raise the standard” of agricultural drivers in Ireland.

Experience

“Each country in Europe has its own national regulations regarding driver licensing for tractors and agricultural vehicles — some are more complex, some have one licence, and a small number of countries, such as Switzerland and Austria, have a two-tier type of licence rated to age, experience and the weight of the combination of machinery,” said Mr Moroney.

“We have proposed a new ‘T1’ and ‘T’ licence system — a ‘T1’ would be the entry level for small farming activities. The minimum age would still be 16, but the speed limit

would be 40km per hour and the maximum combination weight limit would be 20t.

“If somebody wanted to operate at higher weights and higher speeds than a ‘T1’, they would have to go through a driving test or examination to get a full ‘T’ licence, for example, for higher speed tractors.

“A full ‘T’ licence would be tied to the machine, not its intended use — including for non-agricultural work.

“It is also proposed that a full ‘T’ licence would qualify you to have a ‘BE’ licence to put a trailer behind your car. And if you have ‘C’ licence, you will qualify for a ‘T’ licence.

“We believe this new system would ensure a higher standard in terms of safety on the roads, and we would like a ‘T’ licence that applies to all 27 member states to allow the free movement of workers across Europe. There is a lot of politics involved in this. All I can say is it’s on the agenda now, we are supporting it, but these things take time.”

Asked why so many young people are currently driving in contractor fleets, Mr Moroney said “it is symptomatic” of an economic crisis crippling the sector.

Difficult

“We’re conscious that it is a difficult labour market, but our overall sector should be able to generate a level of business that can justify paying regular employees a proper wage.

“But it’s not all about money. In today’s world, a lot of people don’t want to work Saturdays or anti-social hours — they want more family time and they’re not willing to do this kind of seasonal work.

“We also have a sector where farmers are able to get a 60pc grant to buy machines to undercut professional contractor businesses — that undermines the ability to pay people on a full-time basis.”

In addition to FCI’s recommendations, an RSA spokesperson said “action 146 in the Government’s Road Safety Strategy includes consideration to be given to the introduction of a mandatory training programme and a driving test for new category ‘W’ only learner permit applicants. It is expected that recommendations will be made next year”.

On this, Mr Moroney added: “As an important stakeholder in the sector, we would also look forward to having a significant input into how action 146 is designed.”