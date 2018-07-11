Farm Ireland
Pictures and prices: There was strong bidding at the recent sale held by Irish Machinery Auctions in Naas

 

A 2007-registered SIP Roto 215DH rear mounted 2.15m silage mower, provisional sale price €1,200 + VAT
A 2007-registered SIP Roto 215DH rear mounted 2.15m silage mower, provisional sale price €1,200 + VAT
This 2007-registered Claas Volto 770-6 grass tedder sold for €2,525 + VAT
This 2006-registered Spearhead Excel 645T hedge cutter comes with Spearhead 1200 BD cutting head sold for a provisional price of €4,000 + VAT
A 2006-registered Kverneland Taarup 4032 trailed silage mower sold for €2,200 plus VAT
This slurry agitator from Cross Engineering sold for a provisional price of €600 + VAT
This 2008-built Major 1600 TDR trailed roller batwing mower sold for a provisional price of €800 + VAT
A 2016-built Soilmaster 1000 litre fertiliser spreader sold for a provisional price of €800 + VAT
This 2009-built Lely Tulip SX4000 fertiliser spreader complete with bogey axle sold for €800 + VAT
A 2012 JCB 535-125 teleporter that came with forks and jack legs and 2,593 hours on the clock sold for a provisional price of €24,750 + VAT
2007-registered Valtra T170 tractor with 8,955 hours on the clock and 60pc tyres sold for a provisional price of €15,000 + VAT
A 1998 John Deere 4WD tractor with 8,776 hours on the clock sold for €4,800 + VAT
An Isuzu D-Max Double Cab pick-up truck 2010-registered with 251,000km on the clock NCT until June 2019 sold for €6,600 + VAT
There was strong bidding in person and online at the recent sale held by Irish Machinery Auctions in Naas, Co Kildare, reports.

There was a wide range and age of agricultural equipment for sale including tractors, silage mowers, fertiliser spreaders, slurry agitators, telehandlers and hedge cutters.

