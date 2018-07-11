-
Pictures and prices: There was strong bidding at the recent sale held by Irish Machinery Auctions in Naas
There was strong bidding in person and online at the recent sale held by Irish Machinery Auctions in Naas, Co Kildare, reports.
There was a wide range and age of agricultural equipment for sale including tractors, silage mowers, fertiliser spreaders, slurry agitators, telehandlers and hedge cutters.
PHOTOS: ALF HARVEY
- This 2006-registered Spearhead Excel 645T hedge cutter comes with Spearhead 1200 BD cutting head sold for a provisional price of €4,000 + VAT
- A 2012 JCB 535-125 teleporter that came with forks and jack legs and 2,593 hours on the clock sold for a provisional price of €24,750 + VAT
- A 2007-registered SIP Roto 215DH rear mounted 2.15m silage mower, provisional sale price €1,200 + VAT
- This 2007-registered Claas Volto 770-6 grass tedder sold for €2,525 + VAT
- 2007-registered Valtra T170 tractor with 8,955 hours on the clock and 60pc tyres sold for a provisional price of €15,000 + VAT
- A 1998 John Deere 4WD tractor with 8,776 hours on the clock sold for €4,800 + VAT
- This slurry agitator from Cross Engineering sold for a provisional price of €600 + VAT
- This 2008-built Major 1600 TDR trailed roller batwing mower sold for a provisional price of €800 + VAT
- A 2016-built Soilmaster 1000 litre fertiliser spreader sold for a provisional price of €800 + VAT
- A 2006-registered Kverneland Taarup 4032 trailed silage mower sold for €2,200 plus VAT
- An Isuzu D-Max Double Cab pick-up truck 2010-registered with 251,000km on the clock NCT until June 2019 sold for €6,600 + VAT
- This 2009-built Lely Tulip SX4000 fertiliser spreader complete with bogey axle sold for €800 + VAT