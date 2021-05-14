Farming

Farming

Pics: Bord na Móna machinery to go under the hammer in summer auction

The auction will take place at Bord Na Mona&rsquo;s Derrygreenagh site in Co Offaly Expand
Claire Mc Cormack

An auction of Bord na Móna machinery will take place next month at the semi-state company’s Derrygreenagh site in Co Offaly under a new contract with Wilsons Auctions.

The largest independent auction company in Ireland and the UK will now prepare and execute the sale of thousands of surplus to requirement assets and equipment, across a number of auctions, ranging from tractors, excavators, bulldozers, machine attachments and more.

For the last two years Wilsons Auction has managed such events on behalf of Bord Na Móna, as the 85-year old company’s team was able to effectively manage two offsite auctions while adapting to a new way of working and adhering to strict Government Covid-19 guidelines.

The first auction of the new contract will take place on Saturday June 19 from 10:00am, with assets being auctioned from Bord Na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site.

Wilsons Auctions’ director Ricky Wilson said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this second contract by Bord Na Móna, having thoroughly enjoyed working with the team over the past two years.

"We are very proud to have been selected to continue this working relationship and look forward to kick-starting this new contract with the upcoming auction on June 19 at Bord Na Móna’s Derrygreenagh site.

“In a year that sees Wilsons Auctions celebrate 85 years in the auction industry, I am very grateful to see the company continue to offer the plant and agricultural services it established itself with all those years ago.

"And following a very challenging year for many companies worldwide, I appreciate the importance of building on our experience, to help us evolve our offering, to ensure we overcome the demands of the current world we live in,” he continued.

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business. Established in 1936, it specialises in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment and holds over 3,000 auctions each year.

