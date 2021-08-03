Peter Hynes: Why I’m splashing out a six-figure sum on a new tractor

You’d think that if you want to buy a new tractor, the best course of action is to visit a few farm machinery dealers to see what’s available and compare prices.

Simply sign on the dotted line, and before you know it there’s a shiny new tractor arriving in the gate.

We went about the decision in a slightly unorthodox manner, and afterwards we reckoned it is a better way to do business.

We currently have a 105hp 2009-reg Massey Ferguson 5455 with 6300 hours on the clock; it does what is required, although it is a little light on weight for some of the machinery, especially the Rauch 24-metre-spread fertiliser spreader, which holds over 2 ton.

Myself and my wife Paula had a long discussion on the merits of investing in an item which depreciates rapidly. Then we called our business advisor at AIB.

We decided to take a look at some tractors, so we went along to Cork Farm Machinery, who the farm has a long-standing relationship with.

We walked past some impressive high-horsepower tractors, stopping on a line of newly launched MF 5S series, which I knew had been voted best in class for livestock and dairy operations.

In choosing a manufacturer, our main criterion was tractor reliability, but also backup service is equally important. Massey Ferguson delivers for us on both counts: we still have a MF 35 on farm which was bought new in 1953.

Our current tractor is the third one bought from Cork Farm Machinery in the last 20 years; it gives us peace of mind to know that if we have a breakdown, the new tractor will be up and running ASAP.

The range in horsepower available suited us as we were keen to move up to 125hp, as we mow the majority of our own silage.

The dealer said many dairy farmers are now moving to 150hp-plus due to the power requirements of a LESS slurry tanker.

Thankfully we have two fantastic contractors on our doorstep who all our slurry work so I couldn’t justify the investment in a new slurry tanker — we are far better dedicating our time to managing cows when most of our slurry needs spreading.

Before committing, we got to try out a demo-model 5S on our farm.

Our current tractor only has two sets of hydraulic spool valves, which meant the fertiliser spreader had to be modified.

The 5S has three sets of spool valves, so we could reset the spreader to allow for hydraulic shutdown on either disk, allowing for more accurate spreading of fertiliser.

When discussing spec we also kept in the back of our mind trade-in value in the future — we don’t require a tractor loader but perhaps the farmer coming after us may, so hydraulic boost was added to the list.

Farmer comforts on our list included air conditioning, cab suspension and bluetooth radio, along with a brighter airier cab — proven to be a better work environment for drivers on long days.

The 5S also comes with a lot more work lights than the 5455.

ABS brake coupling now comes as standard, which means legislation will push for mandatory ABS brakes on trailers in the near future.

Our 5455 weighs 3900kg while the 5S is 900kg heavier but has a noticeably improved turning circle.

Lastly, the 5S has a tier 5 four-cylinder Stage V engine which runs very quietly and guarantees we run at the lowest emissions possible.

The onus was now on the dealer to price up the specification and return to us with the best price possible on a tractor with an Agco RRP of €117,089.

Brexit seemed to have done us a little favour: with very few second-hand tractors being imported in 2021, the trade-in value of our 5455 had in fact increased.

For financing a new machine, we met with an AIB rep.

A lot depends on whether a farm is registered for VAT or not; we are not registered, so hire purchase suits our farm best.

We discussed the term required for funds to ensure that repayments didn’t affect cashflow, along with how many payments were to be made a year.

I never realised that making two payments a year costs more in interest than making 12 smaller payments. We settled on six payments a year to match stronger milk production months.

The rep stressed that is vital to shop around for finance: what at first glance may seem like a great deal may well end up more costly.

Interest rates are always negotiable, and you should find out what the full repayment cost is on any finance.

On a quick phone call to our accountant, he assured us that from a tax perspective we would be wise to get it on hire-purchase, which allows for depreciation rather than maintenance bills.

So we signed. Our new tractor is sitting in crates in Beauvais, France. Ours will be one of the 20,000 built at the facility in 2021, but that will not happen until October. It is due for delivery on our farm in January 2022.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork