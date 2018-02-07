Farmers and contractors need to be aware of the increased safety risks that technology can introduce to the farm, a leading risk manager has warned.

Farmers and contractors need to be aware of the increased safety risks that technology can introduce to the farm, a leading risk manager has warned.

'People are now driving a tractor while answering an email. That’s not appropriate' warns safety expert

Speaking at the recent Professional Agricultural Contractors of Ireland Conference, FBD Risk Manager, Ciaran Roche told delegates that while technology can help make farm work more efficient, it can also add increased safety risks, in particular as far as the mobile phone is concerned.

“It’s really important that you’re aware of new risks that have developed out of technology such as the mobile phone. People are now driving a tractor while answering an email. That’s not appropriate,” he said. “With mobile phones there is new risk and the new risk here is distraction and to be aware of that. I constantly see people driving tractors on the road and using mobile phones whether it’s held to their ear or in front of them.”

Mr Roche added that “with bigger machines comes bigger risk” and even with improved technology such as speed limiters and roll-over detection, technology can fail. “Machines are getting bigger and stronger and doing significantly more damage. There's a cyber risk to new technology and there’s no human intelligence and if there’s a failure in the system what’s going to happen?” he warned.