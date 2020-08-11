Paraic McCarthy: an appreciation

On June 18, Kverneland Group Ireland was shrouded in darkness with the loss of our dear friend and colleague Paraic McCarthy, who will be sadly missed.

Paraic's wife Anne and both the McCarthy and Kennedy families are in our daily thoughts and prayers.

Paraic joined Kverneland in 2007 as key account manager for the Vicon range of grass and cropcare equipment.

He made an immediate impact, with Vicon sales growing substantially due to his dedication and effort. He appointed several new dealers and grew market share within a very short time. As a result of his success, Paraic was promoted to product manager for forage and feeding in 2010. His drive, passion and dedication were instrumental in building the success of the Kverneland and Siloking brands to market-leading positions. This achievement led to him taking a key role in the research and design team for new product development for forage equipment. As a high achiever coupled, with being highly energised Paraic was destined for greater things in the future but sadly, we shall not have the experience of sharing that smile of achievement with him. Paraic was cruelly struck down with a rare condition in 2014. He overcame it with the same drive and passion as he dedicated to his career and was back at work within a short time. Unfortunately, the condition returned in 2018 and while Paraic fought it with all his might, it overcame him in June. We wish to express our gratitude for the messages of support, letters and cards of condolence received from past and present colleagues, the Kverneland dealer network, customers and other business partners. Paraic, you were an inspirational leader, a driving force within the team, and more importantly a friend. We miss you. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.