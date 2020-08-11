Farming

Paraic McCarthy: an appreciation

On June 18, Kverneland Group Ireland was shrouded in darkness with the loss of our dear friend and colleague Paraic McCarthy, who will be sadly missed.

Paraic's wife Anne and both the McCarthy and Kennedy families are in our daily thoughts and prayers.

Paraic joined Kverneland in 2007 as key account manager for the Vicon range of grass and cropcare equipment.