Over-loaded trailers a danger to all on roads

Garda Brendan Condon, Garda Traffic Corp, stressed serious excess loads have been detected as he demonstrated the hi-tech mobile vehicle weighing unit used by the gardaí.

"A jeep and trailer in North Tipperary last week weighed 7.6 tonnes and the farmer did not appear to be aware it was grossly over-loaded," he told those gathered for the Family Farm Safety Day at Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

He said that the typical farm saloon car towing a one or two-axle cattle box is designed to carry one cow or two small animals.