Northern Ireland teams competing in agri challenge series presented by YouTube sensation

Wednesday nights are getting a lot more interesting as groups from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales participate in a new TV show to be crowned the UK’s best tractor driving team.

The Fast and the Farmer-ish will separate the wheat from the chaff of top tractor handlers. Expect wheel-spinning, engine-revving and more than a few choice words in the series filmed in Ballymoney and presented by full-time farmer Tom Pemberton.

Tom has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media as he highlights the reality of 21st century farming.

“They found me on YouTube. I’m an energetic kind of guy and I love farming,” explains Tom. “The episodes are fast and funny at the same time and hopefully I fit that.

“I am a farmer through and through. I farm at home 24/7 with my dad – I should be farming this morning, but my dad covered the outside job and I’ve got a milker.

“I go on holiday and I’m excited to get back to work. A programme like this is just great for me; I’m in a tractor most of my life one way or the other, scraping the yards out or in spring/summertime when you’re in the big tractors, spreading slurry, cracking on so it just fits.”

The show is one of the new programmes to welcome the return of BBC Three as a TV channel and will also be shown on BBC One Northern Ireland.

Each episode, two rival teams compete in three challenges: Drag Race (first to finish race); How’s She Cuttin’ (mowing a picture into a field) and Back ‘Er Up (reversing with a trailer).

The first commission from BBC Three’s partnership with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen, the second episode is the Northern Ireland heat and sees three friends – The Bogmen from Co Fermanagh – square off against The Determinators from Derry for a place in the semi-finals.

Viewers can expect one liners including ‘pressure? Pressure’s for tyres’ and much merriment – and colourful language – as the trios face off.

The show – and Tom himself – is far from the farming stereotype of an older man in a flat cap accompanied by his dog.

“My grandad would have been that man and I speak to men like this every day,” says Tom.

“But the programme shows the diversity in farming in the 21st century.

“We've got females from 18 to older, we've got males from 18 to older. It shows that anyone can get into farming; if you're a first-generation farmer which a lot of these people are, or you’re fifth generation like me and a few farming generations on the programme.

“It doesn’t matter how big you are, how small you are, what gender you are, you can get involved. It shows that farming is a career path to go for if it’s something you want to do.

“We’re breaking stereotypes to do it and that’s what BBC Three is great to do, isn’t it?”

With events such as COP26 firmly still in our minds, farming and our understanding of agriculture has never been more important.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, what you eat, meat or not meat, if you have food on the table three times a day, a farmer has produced that food. I think that’s what people had just started to realise,” adds Tom who says his social media presence has been beneficial to furthering that understanding.

“The last five or six years for me have been fantastic because farmers have been able to have their own voice, instead of just being behind a farm gate. Farmers can show, through my socials and other social media out there, that they are doing an amazing job.

“I love that the younger generation is now getting involved. There was a little bit of a gap I think between the older generation and the generation now, there was a bit of a lull of who’s going to go into it. But I’d love to think there’s such a bigger influx of farmer coming through and this programme shows it – the skill these guys have got is just immense. They do know all four corners of the tractor.

“There is a bit of carnage, it is a bit fast, things do go wrong but that makes it exciting and makes it challenging. It wouldn’t be a proper TV programme if it wasn’t challenging and there’s some serious humour as well.”

The final challenge of manoeuvring around a series of tight bends comes with an added shock for those cheering their teammate on: if the tractor hits designated points. Electric shock, that is.

“I’m a very competitive person,” admits Tom on tackling the challenges. “I really like reversing a tractor and trailer, I’d be pretty good at that. And, if I had my mate to electrocute, that would be the thing!”

Though farming isn’t a trend, it’s a sector which Tom hopes shows like this will encourage others to investigate.

“From first to fifth generation, these guys are working 12 to 15 hours a day minimum, every day, 365 days a year, that’s what farming is,” he explains.

“It doesn’t matter what day it is or what you’re feeling, you’ve got cattle to feed or a field to mow.

“Hopefully this TV programme might make it trendy, if someone watching thinks, ‘I want to drive a tractor.’ It may not pay the best; it’s not the greatest paying job which is crazy really because we do feed the nation, but if you’ve got a smile on your face every day at work, you’re going to have a happy life.”

The Fast and the Farmer-ish will air February 9 (9pm/BBC Three; 10.35pm/BBC One NI) and on BBC iPlayer. A pre-watershed version will air on BBC One NI on February 14 at 7.30pm