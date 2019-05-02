New tractor registrations up 14% in march

NEW tractor registrations in March were up 14pc on last year and sales for the first quarter at 896 units are up three per cent on 2018, according to the latest figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The three counties with the highest registrations were Cork, Tipperary and Wexford with 132, 88 and 71 units registered respectively to the end of March.

Overall, there is a healthy spread of new registrations across the country, especially in the main dairy farming counties.

The rising share of the market for higher horse power tractors during the first two months of the year was maintained in March, when 94pc of all new tractors registered during the month were 100hp-plus.

The market share of tractors over 120hp and 150hp climbed to 58pc and 30pc respectively.

A total of seven tractors have been registered so far this year with 70hp or less.

FTMTA Chief Executive Gary Ryan (right) said that the FTMTA figures will often differ in comparison with other figures as its data is checked to exclude items such as UTVs and other self-propelled equipment that can often be included as tractors in figures from other sources. "These figures are of great importance to our trade and member firms, so we take considerable care to ensure their accuracy," he said.

Telehandlers