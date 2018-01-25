The new year may only be a few weeks old but already Northern Ireland slurry machinery specialists SlurryKat have launched two new innovative pieces of equipment for the forthcoming season.

New SlurryKat trailing shoe injector on the market from €14k

Ready for use is a completely new trailing shoe injector and a new Bak Pak hose reeling system.

The new injector unit has been developed on the back of the company’s highly successful trailing shoe which was introduced in 2008 and has sold over 2,300 units globally to date. The new injector demonstrates all of SlurryKat’s multi award winning innovation and experience seen in all its products.

SlurryKat says this latest design is completely new from the ground up in every way. The main innovation, that is totally unique to the new injector unit, is that it is the only unit on the market that can ‘piggy back’ carry a hose reeler containing up to 1,000m of six inch bore hose.