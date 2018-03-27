Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New safer PTO option now available through TAMS

The new mounting plate moves the entire assembly rearwards, ensuring the lift arms will not strike the hydraulic motor at full lock.
The new mounting plate moves the entire assembly rearwards, ensuring the lift arms will not strike the hydraulic motor at full lock.

Jamie Casey

The Safeshaft System was developed by Co Waterford brothers Noel and Ger Hickey to help reduce the number of PTO entanglement accidents on Irish farms and is now available under the TAMS scheme.

Launched at the 2017 FTMTA Farm Machinery show in Punchestown, the product has just been granted TAMS eligibility.

The dangers associated with PTO driven equipment are widely recognised nationwide, yet accidents and fatalities continue to occur at an alarming rate. We are all familiar with the Health and Safety authority demonstration of the 'straw man' becoming entangled in the spinning PTO shaft, and suffice to say an unguarded shaft will tear flesh from bone without mercy.

The SafeShaft system removes the PTO shaft from the equation completely, and replaces it with a hydraulically driven motor. While the system was originally developed for slurry tankers, it can also power other machinery with low torque requirements, such as sprayers and fertiliser spreaders.

Sold as a retrofit unit, the system retains the original pump on the slurry tanker. One double acting service is required to operate the hydraulic motor, and 50 litres per minute of oil will be sufficient to run the vacuum pump at the correct speed.

If required, a flow control valve can be supplied as part of the package. This will allow the operator to control the speed of the vacuum pump if the tractor is not equipped with variable flow spool valves.

An external control valve has recently been added to the package to bring it into line with TAMS guidelines. This allows the operator to start and stop the vacuum pump externally, without having to climb back into the cab.

Launched just over a year ago, the product is now working successfully in Ireland, the UK and New Zealand. While originally developed for farms, the SafeShaft System has found firm favour in industrial and construction applications alike, due to the ease of use and low maintenance costs.

Also Read

One unit is currently working on a UK construction site, where it allows a telehandler to tow and operate a slurry tanker for dust suppression. The telehandler features two rear spool valves, generally used to lift and lower the pick-up hitch, but now proving most useful to run the vacuum pump.

Prices vary depending on specification, but a TAMS approved model, including the external control valve will set you back €1,800 + VAT. However, with up to 40% grant aid available on the unit, it soon becomes an attractive alternative to the PTO shaft.

For more information, visit www.safeshaftsystems.ie


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Watch this Claas Torion wheel loader working day and night on a silo

Keenans feeder wagon now available in miniature
McHale Fusion

Fine-tuning the Fusion - the six key service points on the popular McHale Fusion...

Meet the couple who travelled on tractors to their wedding

Light years ahead - Installing LED lighting has cut energy bills by 60pc on one...
Sprayer boom

What are the key areas to watch out for when buying a second-hand crop...
Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Major Equipment in Co Mayo employs 100 people - and they need more


Top Stories

'Health fears' for consumers as sales of raw milk continue to rise
The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge

Cowboy Mick sets up his own slice of the Wild West...in Laois
Stock photo: Reuters

Comment: No surprise banks look out only for themselves
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'
The viability of beet production in Ireland has been questioned

‘Sugar beet industry can be revived if farmers are willing’
A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign stands on the border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne .

Brexit border: Farmer's land could be cut in two for the second time and...