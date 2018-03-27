New safer PTO option now available through TAMS

The Safeshaft System was developed by Co Waterford brothers Noel and Ger Hickey to help reduce the number of PTO entanglement accidents on Irish farms and is now available under the TAMS scheme.

The Safeshaft System was developed by Co Waterford brothers Noel and Ger Hickey to help reduce the number of PTO entanglement accidents on Irish farms and is now available under the TAMS scheme.

Launched at the 2017 FTMTA Farm Machinery show in Punchestown, the product has just been granted TAMS eligibility.

The dangers associated with PTO driven equipment are widely recognised nationwide, yet accidents and fatalities continue to occur at an alarming rate. We are all familiar with the Health and Safety authority demonstration of the 'straw man' becoming entangled in the spinning PTO shaft, and suffice to say an unguarded shaft will tear flesh from bone without mercy. The SafeShaft system removes the PTO shaft from the equation completely, and replaces it with a hydraulically driven motor. While the system was originally developed for slurry tankers, it can also power other machinery with low torque requirements, such as sprayers and fertiliser spreaders.

Sold as a retrofit unit, the system retains the original pump on the slurry tanker. One double acting service is required to operate the hydraulic motor, and 50 litres per minute of oil will be sufficient to run the vacuum pump at the correct speed. If required, a flow control valve can be supplied as part of the package. This will allow the operator to control the speed of the vacuum pump if the tractor is not equipped with variable flow spool valves.