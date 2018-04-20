New optimal entry level model from Case IH
Case IH has added a new entry level model to its Optum tractors range which are based on a high power, low weight design that can be ballasted where required.
The new Optum 250 CVX tractor (pictured below), has a rated power output of 250hp, a maximum figure of 273hp and is available with a number of optional features.
It has been introduced in response to a growing demand for the Optum range's combination of 250-300hp power output, high payload and compact dimensions, and it benefits from the same 2,995mm wheelbase as other models in the range.
Optum tractors are built around a design that can be operated unballasted for jobs where high power yet low weight are required, such as mowing, or weighted for tasks requiring higher levels of tractive performance, such as primary cultivations.
Like the two larger models, the Optum 250 CVX features a heavy-duty front axle and a structural engine oil sump for the 6.7-litre FPT Hi-eSCR Stage IV six-cylinder engine. This is the same turbo-charged and intercooled unit already proven in the existing Optum models.
Fuel-saving features include an idle speed management system, which reduces engine speed from 850rpm to 650rpm if the tractor remains still for two minutes. Fuel tank capacity is 410 litres, and options include anti-lock braking (ABS) and an engine braking system.
The latter works in combination with a variable-pitch fan to provide up to 149kW of braking power to help rapidly reduce tractor speed.
The Optum 250 CVX is equipped with a Category IIIN linkage capable of lifting a maximum 11,058kg, with a figure of 10,305kg throughout the lift range. Hydraulic requirements are taken care of by a 165 litre/minute pressure flow compensating pump. Maximum rear tyre size is 2.05m.