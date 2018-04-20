New optimal entry level model from Case IH

The new Optum 250 CVX tractor (pictured below), has a rated power output of 250hp, a maximum figure of 273hp and is available with a number of optional features.

It has been introduced in response to a growing demand for the Optum range's combination of 250-300hp power output, high payload and compact dimensions, and it benefits from the same 2,995mm wheelbase as other models in the range.

Optum tractors are built around a design that can be operated unballasted for jobs where high power yet low weight are required, such as mowing, or weighted for tasks requiring higher levels of tractive performance, such as primary cultivations.