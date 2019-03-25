New Massey Ferguson and Pottinger round balers look set to make a big impact in the Irish market

Massey Ferguson and Fendt-branded balers are now rolling out after Lely opted to sell to AGCO. The new MF models comprise an upgraded look and I think we'll start to see more of them given the previous popularity of Lely balers in Ireland.

Massey Ferguson and Fendt-branded balers are now rolling out after Lely opted to sell to AGCO. The new MF models comprise an upgraded look and I think we'll start to see more of them given the previous popularity of Lely balers in Ireland.

The MF RB 3130F is the fixed chamber model and features a sleek new appearance, with redesigned side panels enhancing ergonomics and numerous improvements under the covers to improve performance and bale quality.

Additional versatility to produce chopped forage for easier feeding and enhanced feed quality is offered by the MF RB 3130F Xtracut. These balers use a camless pick-up for high speed feeding with low maintenance requirement. The pick-up system has five tine bars with each one being spaced 64mm apart, which MF claims provides higher capacity and a smoother even feed at high speed. The pick-up is positioned very close to the rotor, improving crop flow and reducing the risk of blockage. Two large capacity 25cm diameter feeding augers direct crop to the centre to create the best bale shape.

The 18 rollers in the fixed-chamber design ensure constant grip for best bale shape and appearance, now enhanced by mechanical tail gate locks with pressure sensors on both sides to help maintain bale shape. Left-right indication allows the operator to monitor the outer layers of bale via the in-cab screen. The chamber has a spiral-type design with slightly reduced diameter at the front, thus improving feeding and bale rotation, increasing density and net grip when wrapping. Roller support bearings in the bale chamber feature new scrapers, efficiently removing debris and moisture from the roller bearings and keeping the outside panels clean.

Protection

MF offers a two-stage protection system against crop blockages, using automatic mechanical floor cushioning to clear minor blockages or hydraulically controlled floor-lowering to clear major obstructions. Wrapping is provided by the Varionet system, a special net tensioning and spreading device that is capable of dealing with various widths and types of net.

For those looking for a combination machine, the MF RB 3130F Protec and MF RB 4160V Protec balers combine all the benefits of the MF fixed and variable chamber balers with the addition of an integrated wrapper device for fast, non-stop baling and wrapping on the go. A lower crop elevation angle for the new combination reduces the overall baler height, improving stability and allowing safer and faster hillside operation. It also reduces back pressure in the feeding area, streamlining crop flow and minimising the risk of blockages.

The new design features two active guiding plates on both sides of the baler, clearly directing the bale to the centre of the wrapper plate, allowing for a faster and more secure transfer cycle. For added safety on hillsides, the unique slope transfer mode allows for the transfer arm to move more slowly, while the wrapper ring is lifted higher to receive the bale. This ensures that the bale will be securely delivered to the wrapper even on sloping terrain.