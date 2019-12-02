New fertiliser spreading option for farmers with hilly land

At Agritechnica, Rauch launched its HillControl system which optimises the fertiliser distribution from its twin disc fertiliser spreaders on slopes and fields with crests and dips.

Rauch has teamed up with Bosch to develop the system, which combats the problem of unevenly distributed fertiliser on sloping terrain, improving grassland or crop production.

Rauch says improving the spreading pattern by using the system when driving over crests and through valleys also saves up to 3pc of the fertiliser used.