New fertiliser spreading option for farmers with hilly land
Farmers with hilly land may finally have a solution for achieving even fertiliser spreading patterns.
At Agritechnica, Rauch launched its HillControl system which optimises the fertiliser distribution from its twin disc fertiliser spreaders on slopes and fields with crests and dips.
Rauch has teamed up with Bosch to develop the system, which combats the problem of unevenly distributed fertiliser on sloping terrain, improving grassland or crop production.
Rauch says improving the spreading pattern by using the system when driving over crests and through valleys also saves up to 3pc of the fertiliser used.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
It also says the system also improves the fertiliser efficiency by a further 3pc.
The system is based on algorithms that calculate separate control information for each spreading disc based on the flight characteristics of the fertiliser, the working width and the inclination of the slope. It automatically optimises the machine settings for drop point, application rate and disc speed.
The positions and position changes of the spreading discs are measured by inclination and yaw-rate sensors.
Complex algorithms are transferred the fertiliser spreader and an automatic control system adjusts the machines application rate and drop point.
Rauch says the system will be fully integrated into the existing controller and requires no special attention during operation.
According to the company, the effects of the field topology and slope characteristics on the distribution characteristics, e.g. when driving through a trough or over a crest, are not taken into account in all current spreading systems.
Rauch says even radar-supported fertiliser spreading control systems cannot measure the flight of the fertiliser granulate and the terrain characteristics.
Indo Farming
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland