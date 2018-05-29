New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force

The Road Safety Authority has said if you use a fast tractor and you are unsure of its maximum design speed, you should consult its vehicle manufacturer or an authorised Irish tractor distributor.

A fast tractor will not have to undergo a commercial vehicle test if it is used:

​for the purposes of agricultural, horticultural, forestry, farming or fishery activity solely within the State and mainly on the land where such activity takes place, including agricultural roads, forestry roads or agricultural fields

exclusively on a small island. This exclusion from the requirement for compulsory testing will apply to all of the islands off the Irish coast.

However, the RSA has warned that it is important to note that an exemption from undergoing a commercial vehicle test is not an exemption from the requirement to ensure your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition when it is used on a public road.