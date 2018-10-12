New Holland Agriculture hosted a special event for Irish farmers, contractors and dealers at the The Hub in Cillin Hill in Kilkenny last week.

New Holland Agriculture hosted a special event for Irish farmers, contractors and dealers at the The Hub in Cillin Hill in Kilkenny last week.

New directions - New Holland rolled out all its big guns for a special promotional event focusing on combines and tractors

The manufacturer's full line-up was on display, including Irish debuts for some tractors, combines, balers, telehandlers and forage harvesters along with ploughs, mowers and rakes from the new implement range.

By holding a standalone event in Ireland, New Holland staff say they hoped to show Irish farmers and contractors how seriously they take this market. Nigel Honeyman, Product Specialist for combines for the Irish and UK market, explained: "Our Irish customer base is loyal and we wanted an event that was easily accessible and didn't involve travelling too far or coming over to the UK. We had a lot of product experts under one roof on the day with all of our latest machines, so hopefully people found it useful."

There have recently been changes at the top for New Holland, with Pat Smith joining the business as director for the ROI and UK markets upon the retirement of Andrew Watson, after 31 years with the company.

Mr Smith (pictured below) joined from T H White Ltd, one of New Holland's leading UK dealers, where he worked for the past 34 years.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of this new role and I'm lucky to be working with a great team of people both here at New Holland and throughout our dealer network," said Mr Smith. "We, along with our dealers, will continue to build and invest in the brand to make the customer experience even better. We have already had a successful dealer meeting where we outlined our strategy and vision."

Pat Smith

Combine market

Turning to some of the markets and product news that came from the event, it appears the Irish combine market has been in robust health, with some 35 combine harvesters sold here last year.

Mr Honeyman noted with interest some key differences between the Irish and UK markets.