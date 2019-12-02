New Dairy focus on Meath farm drives major machinery auction

A new focus on dairy will see a top Meath farmer host a major machinery auction on his farm this week.

A new focus on dairy will see a top Meath farmer host a major machinery auction on his farm this week.

An excellent selection of quality, well maintained agricultural machinery and equipment is due to go under the hammer on Saturday 7 December from 12 noon, managed by Wilsons Auctions. Instructed by Mr. Kieran Lavelle, due to a change in the Farms Machinery Policy and his decision to focus on Dairy Farming, over 60 Lots will be going under the hammer, with the auction taking place at the farm in Piercetown, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. The auction which will be open to both physical and online bidders and highlights will include a 2016 Deutz-Fahr Agrotron 6160 C Shift Tractor, a 2012 New Holland CX8070 Combine Harvester and a 2006 JCB 412S Farm Master.

Other items include a 2014 Krone Swadro 700 Rotary Rake, a 2012 Major Topper 900T HD 9ft, a 2007 Tri-Axle Redrock 24ft Grain Trailer, a choice of two 2007 Redrock 18ft Grain/Silage Trailers and much more.

Ricky Wilson, Director and Auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions said, "We are delighted to be acting on behalf of Mr Lavelle in auctioning such an impressive collection of well-maintained agricultural machinery and equipment through this clearance auction.

"I would encourage early registration for this auction to avoid disappointment, whether it is for physical or online bidding," he said.

Online Editors