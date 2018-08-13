The latest Rollant 540 fixed-chamber round baler features new rollers and a stronger chassis, with the choice of net or film wrapping.

The latest Rollant 540 fixed-chamber round baler features new rollers and a stronger chassis, with the choice of net or film wrapping.

New Claas Baler features new rollers and a stronger chassis

The machiene makes bales with a diameter of 1.25 m and width of 1.22 m. The baling chamber is formed by 16 rollers, made from 4-mm-thick steel plate.

Claas says the serrated profile of the rollers maintains optimum bale rotation even under moist conditions.

Bearing and power transmission functions are performed via specially hardened 50-mm diameter lateral axle stubs on the input drive side.

They are flange-mounted on the roller body, and can be individually replaced if necessary.

The tailgate closing rams are arranged horizontally at the sides, resulting in high baling pressures.

The new design also reduces the pressure exerted on the tailgate and ram bearing structures. For maximum bale density, forces of up to 180 bar can be applied to the rams.

To further increase density, the Rollant 540 can also be supplied with the MPS II system as an option.