It was Pat Short of the D'Ubelievables who said that this would be a great little country if only we could put a roof on it.

Why we need to be extra careful on our busy country roads this summer

He was right. You don't need me to tell you it has been a long winter and not a great spring.

Two status red storms, Ophelia and Emma, plus rain. Lakes have fallen out of the sky judging by the amount of rain we've had in parts of the country. The farming community has suffered greatly. It led to a fodder crisis in parts. The RSA had to issue a notice saying that it would take a pragmatic approach to the transportation of feed for animals because the problem was so acute in some parts of the country.

Well it looks like warmer sunnier weather has finally arrived. The sure sign is when the mass mobilisation of tractors and trailers begins and they take to the fields for the first cut of silage. Not surprisingly the roads are busy with farm machinery moving from field to yard. They are on the road from early morning to late into the night. Naturally, they need to make the most of any window of opportunity presented by a break in the weather.