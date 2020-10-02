Well connected: Evoque and Discovery Sport 'electrified'

On their way: New versions and more powerful engines for the Land Rover Discovery

The Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport get powerful new "electrified" engines as well as high-end special editions and a radical overhaul of the Pivi infotainment system.

The updates, additions and upgrades can be officially revealed today - after being first shown via a special webinar. They range from a new Evoque Autobiography version to a Discovery Sport Black with a 290PS Ingenium engine.

There are mild-hybrids now alongside recently introduced P300e plug-in hybrids. That includes two new diesels as well as a three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine for Evoque.

The workings of the new Pivi infotainment system were shown in great detail.

Basically they do a lot more in a simpler way. You don't have to dig into the system to get basic everyday interaction.

There is new electrical vehicle architecture to support the system. And there is either standard Pivi, or Pivi Pro with built-in navigation.

Spotify is now integrated into the infotainment palette while there is Bluetooth connectivity for two phones simultaneously.

And dual-modem embedded SIM means you get scheduled vehicle software updates without having to visit your dealer.

Much was made of the new cabin air filtration system which filters out fine particulates, allergens, pollen and strong smells.

Other new technology includes a 3D surround camera as well as new rear-collision monitors.

The Range Rover "family" is 50 years old and helping to mark the occasion is the flagship Evoque Autobiography (there is also the Lafayette with a roof in Nolita Grey contrast).

The Evoque has been one of modern motoring's big successes, with its sloping silhouette making it a firm favourite with buyers since its introduction in 2010.

The Discovery Sport Black meanwhile is powered by a 290PS turbo petrol. P300e plug-in hybrids were introduced earlier in the year but now the manufacturer is adding a number of other engine options in the Evoque and Discovery Sport.

With 165PS and 200PS outputs, these mild-hybrids are more powerful and generate lower CO2.

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder in the Evoque, called the P160, has an eight-speed transmission and pumps 160PS. Engines with MHEV technology include P200, P250 and P300 options.

Meanwhile the second-generation Activity Key allows you to unlock any door, lock or even start the vehicle, just by being nearby.

There is no word yet on pricing.

