Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Ford's Raptor rearing to go - and it's due here next March

Lots of power: Ford Raptor
Lots of power: Ford Raptor
Eddie Cunningham

Eddie Cunningham

This is Ford's toughest Ranger pick-up to date. The Raptor has just been confirmed for sale in Europe - and is due in Ireland by March.

Developed by the company's Performance Division, the Raptor is made for those who like lots of power as well as practicality in their pick-up, not to mention the ability to be a sharp off-road driver and tackle tough terrain.

The distributors here confirmed to Motors that it is on its way, but they have no indication of price or spec as yet.

As a sort of guide, the basic Ranger costs from €30,300 but I'd expect the March arrival to have a much higher price.

More people seem to want a pick-up nowadays, for the mix of work and everyday motoring. Ford claims the Ranger is now the leader in its segment. So what do you get with your Raptor?

An ultra-strong, specially designed chassis, specific suspension and tyres, a 10spd auto gearbox, 213PS and 500Nm from its EcoBlue diesel engine and the brand's Terrain Management System.

Ford says the motor's "extreme" styling is designed to reflect its ability on and off the road.

Also Read

Indo Motoring

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force
Those attending Grass & Muck also saw Massey Ferguson mowers, rakes and tedders working in the demo areas.

High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...


Top Stories

Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Government allocates more money for the import of fodder
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices stay level despite bid to pull things back

How to reduce energy costs on your dairy farm
Alan Matthews

Alan Matthews: Global influences on farm incomes all appear to spell doom and...
Combines were out in force last week

Forward prices for grain top €200/t for 2019 harvest
Currently over 23,000 hectares of catch crops are supported under the Agri-Environment Scheme, GLAS.

Catch crop scheme sees demand for seeds soar
FILE PHOTO: Combines harvest wheat in a field near the village of Kruglolesskoye in Stavropol region, Russia June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/File Photo

Global wheat supply falls to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief