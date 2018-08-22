This is Ford's toughest Ranger pick-up to date. The Raptor has just been confirmed for sale in Europe - and is due in Ireland by March.

This is Ford's toughest Ranger pick-up to date. The Raptor has just been confirmed for sale in Europe - and is due in Ireland by March.

Watch: Ford's Raptor rearing to go - and it's due here next March

Developed by the company's Performance Division, the Raptor is made for those who like lots of power as well as practicality in their pick-up, not to mention the ability to be a sharp off-road driver and tackle tough terrain.

The distributors here confirmed to Motors that it is on its way, but they have no indication of price or spec as yet.

As a sort of guide, the basic Ranger costs from €30,300 but I'd expect the March arrival to have a much higher price.

More people seem to want a pick-up nowadays, for the mix of work and everyday motoring. Ford claims the Ranger is now the leader in its segment. So what do you get with your Raptor?

An ultra-strong, specially designed chassis, specific suspension and tyres, a 10spd auto gearbox, 213PS and 500Nm from its EcoBlue diesel engine and the brand's Terrain Management System.

Ford says the motor's "extreme" styling is designed to reflect its ability on and off the road.