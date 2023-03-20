Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The magnificent VW Transporter van would be a serious addition to any farm

The top-spec model is stylish and functional. And if the €75,000 price tag will be beyond most farmers, the range starts at about half the cost 

&lsquo;Very useful on the farm&rsquo;: The Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 Sportline ABT Expand
The slide-out bench vice Expand

Close

&lsquo;Very useful on the farm&rsquo;: The Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 Sportline ABT

‘Very useful on the farm’: The Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 Sportline ABT

The slide-out bench vice

The slide-out bench vice

/

‘Very useful on the farm’: The Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 Sportline ABT

Alistair Chambers

Bigger vans such as the Transit and Transporter are not that commonly used in an agricultural setting, but this very special version of the Transporter might tempt someone into medium-sized van ownership.

As vans go, this one is up there with the coolest you can buy. In the fashionable grey with the black highlights and massive black alloys, it really does stand out.

Most Watched

Privacy