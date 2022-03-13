The cash cow 15 years on

In 2007 a revolution began in the motoring world and it just keeps spreading; it is not welcome everywhere but it has changed the look of the national and international car park.

The Nissan Qashqai was the first mass brand compact crossover which gave people the desirability and versatility of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) with the driving dynamics and costs of the traditional family hatchback.

It was an almost instant success, especially among women who liked the extra height, cladding and safety features the compact crossover gave them. Of course there were already a number of cars like the much-loved Subaru Forester, Toyota Rav4, Honda CR-V, Land Rover and Range Rover models as well as Nissan’s own X-Trail, which could serve as much as family cars as SUVs, but they had mostly real off-road ability; the new compact crossover class was notable for looking the part but not usually walking the walk. The world of soft-roaders began.

In the 10 years after 2009 Nissan sold far more than 200,000 Qashqais every year in Europe but the competition became intense. Everybody wanted some of Nissan’s “cash cow” lunch and many took an awfully big bite of it.

By 2019 sales of the Qashqai in Europe had halved. In Ireland, it’s major rival the Hyundai Tucson not only passed it but has become, for the second year in a row, the country’s top selling car.

In the first two months of the year 2,632 Tucsons were sold compared to 823 Qashqais. At the same time jeepy/SUV looking cars with both real and pretend abilities have nearly 60pc of the new car market.

Major marques like Peugeot, Seat and Skoda have pivoted to become major suppliers of compact SUVs, with great benefits to their bottom line, as has Hyundai’s sister brand Kia with the likes of the Sportage and Niro.

Yet Nissan hasn’t given up the ghost by any means, a third generation Qashqai was launched last year with some mild hybrid technology and a smaller all-electric crossover, called Ariya, is on the way.

The company aims to have fully electrified versions of all its passenger models by the end of next year with 75pc of its fleet electric in five years.

The latest Qashqai is slightly larger all round but at the same time is lighter and stronger. After five million versions of the two earlier generation Qashqais have been sold worldwide Nissan should be expected to get the basics right in the third generation model and they do with some good additions.

The driving position and comfort up front is superb as is the well divided luggage area. However I felt the rear seats were hard and not very inviting. The array of safety equipment is good on all models and it is a very easy car to drive and park.

There are five specification models starting at €32,700 (before p&p) and all, at the moment, are powered by a 1.3 petrol mild hybrid engine which will give around 6.3l/100km with an annual road tax of €270.

It is a bit limiting. I was driving the top-of-the-range SVE model with CVT automatic transmission which at €48,300 which was fairly expensive, but a good spec model can be bought at €8k less.

The car looks well and you can see the difference between the previous generation, however the Tucson as well as Peugeot and Seat models have more style. So far around 52,000 Qashqais have been sold here. Unfortunately Nissan doesn’t do very well in reliability surveys and is in 27th place on both the Which? Car Guide and What Car? lists.

It was good to get back into a Qashqai, rather like meeting an old friend.

It gave a confident, easy drive but doesn’t have the knockout punch of 15 years ago.

********

Expand Close The Peugeot 308, winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year award / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Peugeot 308, winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year award

Tuesday was International Women’s Day, and the overall winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year award coincided with it. The new Peugeot 308 won, after counting the votes of the 56 members of the WWCOTY (Women Worldwide Car of The Year) jury — exclusively female, representing 40 countries on all five continents. My colleague Geraldine Herbert is the sole Irish representative.

The 308 won ahead of the 65 new models launched in 2021 and entered in the competition. The 308 also took the “Urban and Compact Car of the Year 2022” title before winning the overall award, the first time Peugeot has received this award.

I think I should balance the books on the European Car of the Year which was won by the KiaE V6.

Last week I gave the views of the Irish juror Michael McAleer who put the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in front of the EV6.

After the vote. an English juror, the well respected Andrew English of The Daily Telegraph, wrote that “what carried the day for the 59 judges was the Kia’s combination of clever electrical underpinnings (which it shares with the Hyundai Ioniq 5), a well-judged and spacious modern interior and a body style which doesn’t slavishly follow the current vogue for high-riding sport utilities (SUVs)”.

********

Keeping in with the SUV theme I see the RAC in Britain has published a survey which shows that older people are being put off driving because they are being blinded by the higher beam levels from SUV headlamps while they sit in their lower standing vehicles.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “It’s clear that the problem of drivers being dazzled by the headlights of others isn’t going away, and in fact our research shows that a large proportion of drivers say they’re getting dazzled more regularly now than a year or two ago. There are a number of factors that contribute to whether a headlight dazzles another driver or not, the most important being the angle of the headlights as you look at them.”

Modern LED headlight technology also plays a part as the human eye reacts to the so-called “blue light” from the LEDs differently to the “yellow light” of conventional halogen headlights. Make sure your lights are well adjusted...