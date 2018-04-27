Taking a look at the pros and cons of having a dash cam in your car
Our RSA expert looks at the reasons why you should, and why you should not, invest in one
The amount of video footage posted on the use of dash cams is truly astonishing.
Some of it is funny, but the majority of what's posted online is pretty terrifying.
The most harrowing involve crashes with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, showing, if it were needed, just how vulnerable and fragile the human body is.
Quite a bit of the footage has to do with Russian drivers.
It is said they began using dash cameras to counter the growing number of 'cash for crash' insurance fraudsters (people jumping on their bonnets and claiming) as well as corrupt police demanding fines for false traffic offences.
On-board cameras are becoming more common in this country.
But should you invest in one to record your journeys?
The upsides for having them could range from helping with insurance claims and providing evidence of illegal driving to making you a more conscientious driver.
To find out what benefits, if any, there are from using a dash camera I spoke with Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs with the AA.