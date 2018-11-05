Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 5 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

RSA Expert: 'Mystery shop' reveals half of tyres bought were damaged

Tyre check
Tyre check

RSA Expert

Drivers need to pay more attention to the health of their tyres.

On average, defective tyres are a factor in approximately 14 road deaths each year.

We've put a big effort into tyre safety this year, with an advert on TV at the moment.

Tyre safety day was held recently with the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) during Irish Road Safety Week, and members offering free tyre checks.

Overall, the message to drivers has been to:

* Check tyres more regularly;

* Make sure they are inflated to the correct pressure (this can be found in the owner's handbook or on the inside of the door panel);

* Make sure the tyre tread depth hasn't fallen below the legal level of 1.6mm;

Also Read

* Check for damage on and to the side walls.

This last point was demonstrated brilliantly to viewers on Ireland AM recently by Fergal Eiffee of the ITIA.

He showed presenter Alan Hughes an example of a tyre that, upon first glance and appearance, looked fine.

The tread depth was good, not even close to the minimum depth level of 1.6mm.

But, on closer inspection, Fergal pointed out that there was a bulge on the side wall of the tyre, probably caused when the vehicle drove through a pothole or clipped a footpath.

Whatever the cause, the tyre was in danger of having a blowout.

Can you imagine that happening if you were driving on the motorway? Well, you didn't have to. Fergal had an example to show. The tyre was in shreds.

And that leads neatly to the whole issue of second-hand or part-worn tyres.

They may look fine - i.e. have 6mm of tread depth (a new one has 8mm) - but they could have damage that's hidden to the untrained eye.

We wanted to find out more about the quality and value of used tyres being sold on the market here.

So we teamed up with the AA to conduct a 'mystery shopping' exercise. It targeted 60 tyre retailers across the country during the summer.

Of the 60 retailers visited, 30 offered second-hand tyres for sale.

The findings are worrying.

Half the second-hand tyres that were purchased showed signs of damage in the road contact surface area.

While not immediately unroadworthy, such damage (for example, puncture repairs and scuffs) can lead to weaknesses and increase the likelihood of failure down the line.

Just more than two out of five tyres bought were six years or older - an advisory warning at the NCT.

Around 44pc were found to be stored in unsuitable environments - incorrectly stacked on top of each other and/or exposed to the elements.

Almost two-out-of-three retailers also failed to inform the buyer whether or not the tyres were inspected and roadworthy.

While the findings are a concern, it's important to highlight that many retailers were themselves wary of selling the second-hand tyres. Some even attempted to dissuade our buyer, offering them new tyres instead.

So, from that perspective, it's encouraging to see more and more Irish tyre retailers making safety a priority by choosing to sell only new tyres.

None of the retailers who sold us a used tyre were members of either the ITIA or the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

You simply don't know the history of a used tyre or how it will perform, so why risk it?

Most people buy used tyres because they think they're saving money when, in reality, they're probably not.

During the mystery shopping event, the average price of a second-hand tyre was €34.

Yet an extra €26 would buy a new budget tyre that wouldn't need to be replaced as soon.

So, in the long run you are paying more for a used tyre because you have to replace it sooner.

My advice is to give used tyres a miss.

Indo Motoring

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force
Those attending Grass & Muck also saw Massey Ferguson mowers, rakes and tedders working in the demo areas.

High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...


Top Stories

Food for thought: Brendan O’Gorman, far right, harvesting potatoes in Johnstown, Athy, with family members and employees. Photo: Tony Gavin

Suppliers warn potato prices may double as the heatwave is blamed for 25pc...
Stock image. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Farmer conned out of considerable amount of money in hay scam
Fully committed: Communications Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Damien Eagers

There is no Plan B for Broadband rollout - Minister
Aryzta chairman Gary McGann said it would ‘limp along and be a wounded animal for quite a length of time’ without the capital injection

Richard Curran: 'Aryzta hard work is just beginning after narrow victory at...
This bullock was the smallest of a group of John Heney’s four store cattle bought in September last year, averaging 423kg live weight. Factory returns showed that he killed-out a very good 336.5kg with a confirmation grade of O-

Why choosing the right bullock has become a lottery

Tool up now to measure grass growth - or rue it in spring
Crossdrum House

Park life with some farming on the side for less than €1m