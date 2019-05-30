Popular pickups: steady demand for their blend of workhorse ability and car comfort

ISUZU DMAX

Significantly enhanced in style, comfort and general ability. Safety options include reversing camera options. Towing ability is up to 3.5t, and a brand new engine offers 163hp. There's an automatic option. €POA.

MERCEDES X-CLASS

Mercedes X-Class 250d double-cab pickup

A tough workhorse and premium-lifestyle vehicle. All double-cab, with 2WD and AWD options. Power from 163hp and 190hp diesels. Three grades. From €39,950.

MITSUBISHI L200

Mitsubishi L200

One of the classic nameplates in the genre, with rugged underpinnings. This is a highly popular model and has been for some time. Price is from €26,995. A new one is coming in the autumn. Always a big favourite for its power and versatility.

NISSAN NAVARA

Nissan Navara

Available as a double cab; has diesel engines in 160/190hp options and a full dual-range 4x4 system. The multi-link rear suspension gives a good ride, as well as ability in difficult terrain. Payload 1-tonne, and a 3.5-tonne towing capability.

From €34,995.

SSANGYONG MUSSO

A revival of the Musso model, this time as a pickup on the Rexton's platform, and powered by a new diesel with 180hp. A longer Musso Grande is also on the way. €POA.

TOYOTA HILUX

The Toyota Hilux

A legacy pickup, it has consistently retained reputation and ability through the generations. In Ireland it comes as a double-cab in three grades. Powered by a 150hp diesel.

From €35,750.

VOLKSWAGEN AMAROK

VW Amarok

A large vehicle that offers big performance. Powered by diesels with outputs up to 224hp and with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

From €47,345.

Light Trucks:

ISUZU NNR

Used in modern urban spaces and serving communities in remote and difficult terrains.

A wide range of body variants possible on the base platform.

€POA.

MITSUBISHI FUSO CANTER

Joint venture between Mitsubishi and Mercedes with a range of options, including a diesel hybrid engine.

Box, dropside and flatbed versions provided to order. Payload from 1545kg. Big diesel.

€POA.

*Prices and specifications are for guidance purposes. Please check with your dealer for latest details.

Indo Motoring