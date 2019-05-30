Popular pickups: steady demand for their blend of workhorse ability and car comfort

Next level: The new Raptor version of the Ford Ranger pickup
Brian Byrne

Pickups are popular for their versatility as they blend rugged, workhorse ability with car-like interior comfort.

Here are the major players on the current market.

FIAT FULLBACK

Hasn't yet made a big impression here but a capable vehicle, powered by a 180hp diesel.

Price €35,560.

FORD RANGER

2018-09-18_lif_44050670_I1.JPG
Ford Ranger
 

Solid working vehicle, well fitted for lifestyle use, with the emphasis on connectivity. Brand new one coming soon. Gross payload up to 1,217kg. Power from 160hp/200hp diesels. From: €TBA.

ISUZU DMAX

Significantly enhanced in style, comfort and general ability. Safety options include reversing camera options. Towing ability is up to 3.5t, and a brand new engine offers 163hp. There's an automatic option. €POA.

MERCEDES X-CLASS

2018-05-05_lif_40565680_I1.JPG
Mercedes X-Class 250d double-cab pickup
 

A tough workhorse and premium-lifestyle vehicle. All double-cab, with 2WD and AWD options. Power from 163hp and 190hp diesels. Three grades. From €39,950.

MITSUBISHI L200

2015-08-26_lif_12259605_I2.JPG
Mitsubishi L200
 

One of the classic nameplates in the genre, with rugged underpinnings. This is a highly popular model and has been for some time. Price is from €26,995. A new one is coming in the autumn. Always a big favourite for its power and versatility.

NISSAN NAVARA

2016-02-24_lif_17121618_I1.JPG
Nissan Navara
 

Available as a double cab; has diesel engines in 160/190hp options and a full dual-range 4x4 system. The multi-link rear suspension gives a good ride, as well as ability in difficult terrain. Payload 1-tonne, and a 3.5-tonne towing capability.

From €34,995.

SSANGYONG MUSSO

A revival of the Musso model, this time as a pickup on the Rexton's platform, and powered by a new diesel with 180hp. A longer Musso Grande is also on the way. €POA.

TOYOTA HILUX

2016-09-20_lif_24669214_I1.JPG
The Toyota Hilux
 

A legacy pickup, it has consistently retained reputation and ability through the generations. In Ireland it comes as a double-cab in three grades. Powered by a 150hp diesel.

From €35,750.

VOLKSWAGEN AMAROK

2019-05-22_lif_50490841_I7.JPG
VW Amarok
 

A large vehicle that offers big performance. Powered by diesels with outputs up to 224hp and with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

From €47,345.

Light Trucks:

ISUZU NNR

Used in modern urban spaces and serving communities in remote and difficult terrains.

A wide range of body variants possible on the base platform.

€POA.

MITSUBISHI FUSO CANTER

Joint venture between Mitsubishi and Mercedes with a range of options, including a diesel hybrid engine.

Box, dropside and flatbed versions provided to order. Payload from 1545kg. Big diesel.

€POA.

*Prices and specifications are for guidance purposes. Please check with your dealer for latest details.

