New Compass prices guide Jeep into January sales
JEEP has revealed price and spec details of its new Compass SUV, which goes on sale here next month.
Prices start from €27,995 for the 120hp 1.6 MultiJet diesel.
There are two other diesels: a 2-litre MultiJet (140hp) with 6spd manual transmission and 4x4, and a 2-litre MultiJet (170hp) with 9spd auto box and 4x4.
On the petrol side is a 1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo petrol (140hp) with a 6spd manual transmission and two-wheel-drive.
There are three equipment levels: Sport, Longitude and Limited. Standard spec includes air con, cruise control, forward collision warning plus, lane departure warning plus, 16ins alloys, LED tail lights.
Longitude spec adds dual zone air con, rear park distance control, Parkview reversing camera, 17ins alloys, front fogs, electric/ folding mirrors, keyless entry and go, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Uconnect 8.4ins infotainment/navigation system.
Range-topping Limited trim adds leather upholstery, 18ins alloys, electric/adjustable/heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 560W BeatsAudio infotainment/navigation system, front and rear park distance control, blind spot monitoring and perpendicular park assist.