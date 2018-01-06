New Compass prices guide Jeep into January sales

Prices start from €27,995 for the 120hp 1.6 MultiJet diesel.

There are two other diesels: a 2-litre MultiJet (140hp) with 6spd manual transmission and 4x4, and a 2-litre MultiJet (170hp) with 9spd auto box and 4x4.

On the petrol side is a 1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo petrol (140hp) with a 6spd manual transmission and two-wheel-drive.